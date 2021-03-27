Waco-area news briefs: Zoo staff to host walking tours of Lake Waco Wetlands

Waco Jazz Orchestra concert
The Waco Jazz Orchestra will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Ball Performing Art Center on the campus of McLennan Community College.
Seating will be limited. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Mayborn Backyard Ecology exhibit
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a Backyard Ecology exhibit for children 5 and younger from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Participants will hunt for animal tracks and learn about animals in the wild, including the cultures and dwellings of early Central Texans. The program is free with the price of admission. Mayborn Museum members and Baylor University students receive free admission.
CRRC webinar on Black parenting
The Community Race Relations Coalition will have a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, on “Black Parenting – The Unique Concerns.” The panel will include parents and children addressing special stresses and pain facing Black families in light of general racism, mass incarceration and police shootings. Call 717-7903 with questions.
Lake Waco Wetlands tour
Cameron Park Zoo employees will lead free, educational walking tours of the Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road, at 7:30 p.m. every Friday in April.
Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and rain gear if needed.
Styrofoam recycling event Saturday
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives. Look for a U-Haul trucks with recycling signs on the side.
Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles while volunteers remove the material from trunks and back seats.
Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Peanuts cannot be accepted. The Styrofoam should be clean, and small pieces should be in a plastic bag. Please avoid materials other than Styrofoam.
The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
