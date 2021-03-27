Waco-area news briefs: Zoo staff to host walking tours of Lake Waco Wetlands

Cameron Park Zoo employees will lead free, educational walking tours of the Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road, at 7:30 p.m. every Friday in April.

Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and rain gear if needed.

Styrofoam recycling event Saturday

The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives. Look for a U-Haul trucks with recycling signs on the side.

Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles while volunteers remove the material from trunks and back seats.

Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Peanuts cannot be accepted. The Styrofoam should be clean, and small pieces should be in a plastic bag. Please avoid materials other than Styrofoam.

The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

