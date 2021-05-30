Waco-area news briefs: Zoo, Texas Ranger museum open Monday

Zoo, Ranger Hall of Fame open Monday

City of Waco operations will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Monday’s trash and blue carts will be picked up on Wednesday.

Waco Transit Medicaid trips will run as scheduled.

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cameron Park Zoo, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will all be open Monday. The Ranger museum and zoo will offer free admission to active military personnel.

MCC campus closed Monday

McLennan Community College will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen and Summer I classes will start Tuesday.

Current students may continue to register for Summer II and fall classes online through WebAdvisor.

For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.

Von O’ Rama Car Show Saturday

The Von O’ Rama Car Show will be Saturday at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.

The event was postponed from May.

Participants can enjoy the cars and memories of the late great Von Otto and celebrate his legacy.