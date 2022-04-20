Waco-area news briefs: Zoo to hold Party for the Planet Scavenger Hunt Saturday

Zoo scavenger hunt

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will have a Party for the Planet Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Sales for the scavenger hunt end at 2 p.m., but teams can hunt for clues until the zoo closes.

Party for the Planet involves learning about animals and the planet. It costs $20 per team to play, which includes the hunt and one stuffed animal. Admission is not included. A bar with adult beverages is also available.

All proceeds will go toward the zoo's new Education Building.

Shelter nearing capacity

The Humane Society of Central Texas has called a “Code Red” for the animal shelter at 2032 Circle Road. Officials report the shelter is close to critical capacity and is waiving adoption fees until further notice.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Free shredding event

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and city of Waco will provide free shredding services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the chamber building, 101 S. Third St.

Cardboard, confidential paperwork, cellphones, thumb drives, floppy disks and compact discs are among the items that can be professionally shredded.

‘Porch Tales’ Saturday

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will hold “Porch Tales” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

The family-friendly event is free and features an open mic invitation for stories or poems.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

