Waco-area officials see signs rapid COVID-19 spread could be leveling off

Local officials hope recent COVID-19 numbers mean the current wave is receding after a month of exponential spread that led the public health district to make changes in its reporting methods to keep up.

McLennan County’s case count started skyrocketing in mid-June and has continued to this month, but a plateauing new case count and positivity rate could mean the spread is slowing, local officials said during a press conference Wednesday. The Texas Department of State Health Services now handles the bulk of contact tracing duties for the county, and a large chunk of confirmed cases suddenly switched from active to estimated recovered on Tuesday, after a related change in the health district's reporting methods.

“Last week we passed 2,000 (confirmed cases), and probably today or tomorrow we will pass 3,000, but … the growth rate is actually slowing down a little bit,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during Wednesday's press conference.

The health district announced 85 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,005. Local hospitals were treating 71 people with COVID-19, including 11 on ventilators and 56 who are McLennan County residents.

A 19th person has also died as a result of the virus. The victim, an 87-year-old white woman, died at a local hospital late Tuesday.

Under the new reporting guidelines, 1,748 people have recovered, based on estimates as of Saturday. Based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the health district will now count residents as recovered 10 days after their test sample was collected. The new method took effect Tuesday, causing the number of recovered cases to rise from 426 to an estimated 1,716 in a single day.