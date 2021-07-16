Waco-area officials warn of COVID-19 surge risk as first delta variant cases reported

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Having a majority of the population unvaccinated when a fast-moving strain is afoot makes McLennan County vulnerable to a new surge, officials from the health district and Waco Family Medicine said. The undervaccinated are another concern.

The health district reported 13,149 people in the county have had one dose of the vaccine but are not fully vaccinated, about the same number as the week prior. Wilson said Waco Family Medicine, the dominant provider of primary care for low-income residents in McLennan County, has seen many no-shows for the second dose, though not as many as for the first-dose appointments.

"We know there is a deficit of people receiving a second dose," Wilson said. "We know this is a problem, and it will probably worsen or improve in direct proportion to what the COVID curve is doing. As COVID counts increase, people will become more aware of the need to be vaccinated."

Wilson said Pfizer estimates its vaccine is 88% effective against the new delta variant for people who are fully vaccinated but only 33% effective for those who have had one dose.

"It appears from the data we have that the second dose is more important in protecting against the delta variant than it was with prior variants," he said.