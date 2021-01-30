Waco-area pastors, doctors fielding COVID-19 vaccination concerns, with focus on communities of color

After Hunter received his first shot, one church member joked that she would wait to see if he grew wings, then make her decision.

"That was a funny moment," he said. "I told her, 'If I grow wings, you're just going to have to watch me ascend up and watch me.'"

The church started holding drive-in Sunday services and virtual services when the pandemic hit McLennan County, which Hunter said he did to protect his mostly elderly congregation. He said they understood and welcomed the change.

Dr. Terri Woods-Campbell said she decided to do the same kind of outreach, participating in the same town hall as Hunter.

She said she decided to post a photo of herself receiving the shot to Facebook after a discussion about the vaccine with an acquaintance, a Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest cafeteria employee. After he talked about his misgivings and she answered some of his questions, he joked that he would wait for her to get hers and see if her toes fell off.

She laughed about it later, but said she believes a significant part of the community is still dead-set against getting the vaccine.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Woods-Campbell said. “Now we’re combatting a historical distrust and the recent mistrust.”