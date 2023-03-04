Local pharmacies continue to struggle with a nationwide shortage of medications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, leaving families and students to find new remedies and wait for answers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the shortage of the immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, known by the name brand Adderall IR, on Oct. 12.

Dwayne Howard, a pharmacist with Pharmacy Plus in China Spring, said that is about the time his pharmacy noticed the shortage, which has since widened to the extended release version of Adderall and to other ADHD medications.

Howard said a recent shipment of Adderall’s extended release formula was sold out in 15 minutes.

“I do have some coming,” he said of the immediate release formula. “It won’t last long.”

ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disorder, often diagnosed in childhood, is marked by trouble in paying attention and controlling impulses, as well as overactivity.

Many people choose to manage ADHD symptoms with stimulant medications, including amphetamines such as Adderall. Stimulants are sometimes used for treatment of narcolepsy as well.

The CDC states that 10.1% of Texas parents reported their child has been diagnosed with ADHD, and about 72% of those children diagnosed receive ADHD medication in Texas.

In its October announcement, the FDA said Teva Pharmaceuticals faced intermittent manufacturing delays while other manufacturers struggled to produce enough amphetamine salts to meet U.S. market demand.

The Klaras Center for Families, which provides behavioral health services to children and adolescents, experienced the shortage as early as August, said Tiffany Douglas, psychiatric services program director for Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, which runs the center.

Drug manufacturers are required to report interruptions to the FDA but are not required to report the reason for the disruption or a timeline for resolution. According to FDA’s drug shortage database, many pharmaceutical companies producing amphetamines, including Alvogen, Epic Pharma, Rhodes Pharmaceuticals, SpecGX LLC and Teva, continue to report limited availability of the generic form.

Higher demand

Some news reports have suggested the shortage of Adderall has been exacerbated by higher demand, after the federal government loosened telehealth regulations that allowed doctors to prescribe controlled medications, including stimulants.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency proposed new rules on Feb. 24 that extend some telehealth provisions permanently, while tightening access to the prescription of controlled substances without conducting at least one in-person evaluation of the patient.

“DEA is committed to the expansion of telemedicine with guardrails that prevent the online overprescribing of controlled medications that can cause harm,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a press release on the proposed rules.

Working upstream of production, the DEA also sets aggregate production quotas for controlled substances ahead of the new year to limit the amount of drug that may be produced in the United States each year. These limits are based on demand from previous years.

In response to concerns of ongoing ADHD medication shortages, the DEA said in its established aggregate production quotas for 2023 that the majority of manufacturers report they have sufficient quota to meet contracted production quantities. The DEA also said that for the past three years manufacturers have not used the full allocation for amphetamine.

DEA also mentions in its quota notice that mental health diagnoses and treatment increased as COVID-19 and social media exposed more people to treatment options.

Douglas said the Klaras Center for Families, serving the Waco area and five other nearby counties, has not noticed an increase in ADHD diagnosis or stimulant use.

“However, I would say that during the pandemic there was a greater emphasis on destigmatizing mental health overall, which has led to more individuals and families seeking support and services,” Douglas said.

Other meds

When Adderall is unavailable, the alternative is to switch medications, but that poses its own problems for pharmacies looking to fill customers’ needs. Midway Independent School District spokesperson Traci Marlin said the district’s nurses report some students at all levels have been unable to fill Adderall prescriptions.

“However, most seem to be switching to the extended release (once a day before school) with no issues,” Marlin said in an email.

Ankit Patel, a pharmacist with West Drug Pharmacy, said every pharmacy is affected by the shortage, but as a small pharmacy looking for opportunities to serve customers, his stock changes every day.

He said the stock of Adderall alternatives such as methylphenidate, brand name Concerta, is also dwindling.

Patel said pharmacies contract with a wholesaler, which guarantees their stock as long as the medication is available for a set yearly price. However, as the wholesaler’s supply runs short, pharmacies stop receiving the product with no explanation and must pay a steep premium to go out of contract to support patients’ needs.

“That’s all the manufacturer will tell them,” Patel said. “What are you going to do?”

As larger pharmacies run out, Patel said local independent pharmacies such as his are getting more phone calls from patients as far as San Antonio, Whitney and Houston for Adderall and Concerta. He said he recently saw a two separate patients who had looked at every pharmacy in Waco and Bellmead.

“It’s pretty sad, because every pharmacy they went through they couldn’t find any Adderall and Concerta. … If you put it in human perspective it’s not right,” he said.