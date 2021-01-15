Waco area reports 3 more deaths as governors criticize pace of vaccine shipments

Governors bitterly accused the Trump administration Friday of deceiving the states about the amount of COVID-19 vaccine they can expect to receive as they ramp up vaccinations for senior citizens and others. But the government attributed the anger to confusion and misguided expectations on the part of the states.

Meanwhile, the race between the vaccine and the virus may be about to heat up: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the new, more infectious variant first seen in Britain will probably become the dominant version in the United States by March.

The CDC said the variant is about 50% more contagious than the virus that is causing the bulk of cases in this country.

“We want to sound the alarm,” said Dr. Jay Butler, CDC deputy director for infectious diseases.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Friday that three more residents of the county had died because of COVID-19 and 211 more had tested positive. The local death toll stands at 321, and 21,809 residents have tested positive. Local hospital officials recently said they have continued to convert more space in their facilities in recent weeks to accommodate a growing number of COIVD-19 patients. They were treating 155 patients with the illness as of Friday.