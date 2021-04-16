Waco area skips flu season during COVID-19

The 2020-21 flu season in McLennan County has proven an exceptional one, because it essentially never arrived.
Late spring usually closes a six- to seven-month window in which flu cases rise across the nation, but this year's rise was minimal, with reported cases far below the norm.
"We absolutely did not see a flu season this year," said Dr. Farley Verner, McLennan County public health authority. "It's unprecedented, to skip a flu season."
In a year absolutely dominated by the rise and spread of COVID-19, the missing flu season comes as something of a silver lining. Verner said the addition of patients from a heavy flu season could have pushed local hospitals swamped with COVID-19 cases to the breaking point.
"We were very, very fortunate," he said. "Our hospitals were strained to the limit. If we had had a flu season on top of that, it could have been truly catastrophic."
A typical local flu season starts roughly in October and extends into April or May, with 200 to 300 cases reported per week during its peak. A year with a severe outbreak or two might see a spike of 400 to 1,000 weekly cases, Verner said. This year, the peak, if any, has fallen below the average.
"The number is so low we can't tell for sure, but it's been more in the range of 10 to 20 cases a week," he said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services keeps tabs on flu activity in the state through a network of hospital labs, clinics and school districts that report influenza-like illnesses and confirmed flu cases. During the flu seasons of 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, flu and flu-like illnesses made up 10 to 15% of their patient visits at the season's peak. The height of the 2020-21 flu season, however, barely topped 2%.
In fact, for 24 of the last 26 weeks, the percentage of flu-related patient visits statewide fell below a baseline calculated from flu cases in non-peak months over three consecutive seasons.
At Waco Family Medicine, reported flu-like cases doubled about two weeks ago, but had started to drop a week later, suggesting more of "a bump" in an otherwise and unnaturally quiet flu year, Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Wilson said.
The masks, physical distancing and hand washing aimed at limiting COVID-19 prove even more effective when it comes to tamping down flu, Wilson said.
COVID-19 precautions at area schools also may have helped, given that schools traditionally prove incubators for flu strains passing through the community. Concerns about the impact of COVID-19 last fall before vaccines were developed could have led to an increase in flu vaccinations, too, Verner said.
"For me it appears to be many of the measures we have used to control COVID spread appear to be very effective for the flu," Wilson said.
If people start wearing masks and watch their distance from others as flu cases start to rise, it could tamp down any surges, Verner said. The public's willingness to take those steps is another matter.
"The likelihood of getting that concept is low," he said. "My prediction is we will have a flu season next year."
Wilson said he is thankful for the break in seasonal symptoms, though it came in a grim context.
"I got sick about five times in 2019 from some sort of viral illness. Last year, I didn't get sick at all," he said. "I rather enjoyed it."