Waco area skips flu season during COVID-19

The 2020-21 flu season in McLennan County has proven an exceptional one, because it essentially never arrived.

Late spring usually closes a six- to seven-month window in which flu cases rise across the nation, but this year's rise was minimal, with reported cases far below the norm.

"We absolutely did not see a flu season this year," said Dr. Farley Verner, McLennan County public health authority. "It's unprecedented, to skip a flu season."

In a year absolutely dominated by the rise and spread of COVID-19, the missing flu season comes as something of a silver lining. Verner said the addition of patients from a heavy flu season could have pushed local hospitals swamped with COVID-19 cases to the breaking point.

"We were very, very fortunate," he said. "Our hospitals were strained to the limit. If we had had a flu season on top of that, it could have been truly catastrophic."

A typical local flu season starts roughly in October and extends into April or May, with 200 to 300 cases reported per week during its peak. A year with a severe outbreak or two might see a spike of 400 to 1,000 weekly cases, Verner said. This year, the peak, if any, has fallen below the average.