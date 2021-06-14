Waco-area tax preparers swamped as delayed deadline finally arrives

Fred Dulock has prepared tax returns 58 years, but this pandemic-influenced season has been "wild and woolly" as Tuesday's filing deadline arrives.
February's winter storms, now a foggy memory as 100-degree temperatures arrive, prompted the Internal Revenue Service to give Texas taxpayers a two-month grace period. It postponed until June 15 the day of reckoning.
Filers still procrastinated, said accountants and tax preparers Monday who spoke hurriedly between appointments. Spokespeople at some offices were apologetic, saying tax preparers were swamped and unavailable for comment.
"We have pretty full schedules. We're still seeing people coming in, which is what we've seen all year," said Carrie Brewster, H&R Block area manager. "Oh, yeah, it's been the most unusual tax year ever. This year and last."
The June 15 deadline also applies to quarterly estimated income tax payments due on April 15 and the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30, according to industry sources.
In addition, the Texas Comptroller's Office has postponed the due date for 2021 state franchise tax reports from May 15 to June 15.
Americans received their first pandemic-related stimulus checks in 2020, and the second round began going out in December last year. Those checks, meant to unleash the public's urge to spend, are not taxable.
Meanwhile, the American Rescue Plan provides families an expanded child tax credit up to $3,600 per child, depending on reported income, with the first checks due to be sent out July 15.
For families who did not earn income or are not required to file a tax return, the IRS on Monday announced a sign-up tool to ensure they get the credit payments. It is available at www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool.
Dulock and Brewster each said the IRS' involvement in stimulus programs has pushed the agency behind in carrying out other functions. They said they are noticing delays in tax refunds being received by filers who qualify for them.
"Last year, I filed a return for a client on April 15. He was owed a refund of $5,000-and-something, and it did not arrive until November, though the IRS did add a little interest," Dulock said. "Normally the process is plain vanilla. If everything's in order, you get notice right back that the return has been accepted or not accepted. I'm noticing a lot of delays getting refunds."
Local accountant Steve Hornbaker, who operates Hornbaker Advisors, said his business clients, generally speaking, did not suffer financially in 2020, though the pandemic was wreaking havoc on the restaurant and leisure industries.
"We have a lot of service-based clients, and they just didn't see a drop-off. A lot saw an increase in revenue," said Hornbaker. "When you think about plumbing and HVAC . . . people got involved in home projects during the pandemic. It seems like as a general rule, very few clients saw their revenue drop significantly. Again, that could be because of the industries I serve."
Dulock said his clients include farmers, ranchers and individuals in the construction trades, "and most of them came out OK." He said the construction sector is more concerned about rising fuel prices and shortages in material and manpower than in their tax burden going forward.
Hornbaker said about 40% of his clients are seeking extensions on payment of their taxes, which is about average despite the pandemic's influence.
"It feels like this has been never-ending. It's been going on since the beginning of last year," said Hornbaker of the tax preparation process in the COVID-19 era. "I'm trying to wrap up all my stuff today. Whatever gets done, gets done today. I'll call it a season, and then work on extensions."
Taxpayers in most of the country saw their tax deadline pushed back to May 17 due to pandemic-related issues. Texans got an additional month, said Hornbaker, "and it's human nature to procrastinate."
For tax preparers, Hornbaker said, "That didn't help us much."