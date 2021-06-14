Waco-area tax preparers swamped as delayed deadline finally arrives

"We have a lot of service-based clients, and they just didn't see a drop-off. A lot saw an increase in revenue," said Hornbaker. "When you think about plumbing and HVAC . . . people got involved in home projects during the pandemic. It seems like as a general rule, very few clients saw their revenue drop significantly. Again, that could be because of the industries I serve."

Dulock said his clients include farmers, ranchers and individuals in the construction trades, "and most of them came out OK." He said the construction sector is more concerned about rising fuel prices and shortages in material and manpower than in their tax burden going forward.

Hornbaker said about 40% of his clients are seeking extensions on payment of their taxes, which is about average despite the pandemic's influence.

"It feels like this has been never-ending. It's been going on since the beginning of last year," said Hornbaker of the tax preparation process in the COVID-19 era. "I'm trying to wrap up all my stuff today. Whatever gets done, gets done today. I'll call it a season, and then work on extensions."

Taxpayers in most of the country saw their tax deadline pushed back to May 17 due to pandemic-related issues. Texans got an additional month, said Hornbaker, "and it's human nature to procrastinate."

For tax preparers, Hornbaker said, "That didn't help us much."

