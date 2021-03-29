Waco-area vaccine supply doubles as younger adults become eligible

As Texas opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults this week, the state is doubling this week's vaccine supply to McLennan County with 3,840 additional doses coming through Baylor University and Walgreens and H-E-B pharmacies.

Local public health officials said the expansion comes as the median age of COVID-19 patients is shifting down.

LaShonda Malrey-Horne, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District director, said Monday there’s no way for the health district to predict if younger age groups will be as interested in the vaccine as older patients and those with conditions that made them more vulnerable to the virus.

“This will be the first week that young adults will be eligible for the vaccine, so we don’t have any data to show what the uptake is that this point,” Malrey-Horne said.

She said there was no noticeable influx of new applicants on Monday when the policy changed, and if it doesn’t pick up in a week or so the public health district might try a promotion targeted to those age groups.