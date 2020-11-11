Waco-area veterans reflect on what Nov. 11 means to them

Benny Dever, 75, Hewitt, U.S. Army (22 years), Lieutenant Colonel
“Veterans Day is the recognition of the service of all men and women who have served in the military. It honors the sacrifice and the service ― especially those in a war zone. To me, it was an honor to serve in the Armed Forces.”
Ron Eaton, 63, Hewitt, U.S. Navy (1975-95), Petty Officer, 1st class
“I spent 20 years in the Navy, and for every day I spent in there, I loved it. Defending our great nation makes me very proud to be a veteran.”
Andrew “Tank” Walker, 43, Waco, U.S. Navy (1998-2012)
“It’s a day for me to remember folks like myself, but more importantly those who aren’t able to be with us any longer, those who aren’t here to celebrate Veterans Day with us. The rest of us, it’s our duty and it’s a day we can take our hats off and show respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.”
Norman Kaze, 73, Colorado/Texas U.S. Army, drafted, (1967-68)
“It increased my knowledge … I saw things I have never seen (in the military). I think about what it did to me. It did not hurt me; it broadened my knowledge. To me, (Veterans Day) means something completely different than what most people will ever recognize and realize. It’s just been great for me, being a veteran.”
Christopher Chesley, 30, Waco, U.S. Marines, (2009-15), Corporal
“Veterans Day is very similar to me to Memorial Day. I see a lot of people celebrate on Veterans Day, but for me it’s less of a celebration and more of a time to remember and reflect on all the people, all the men and women I’ve had a chance to serve with. It’s a time for me to remember the things I have gone through and the people who have gone through them with me. What an honor and a privilege to have the chance to train with and be mentored by some of the greatest people that the Gods have ever put on this planet.”
Markham B. Dossett, 67, Crawford, U.S. Navy (1986-2008), Commander
“Veterans Day means American people should stand up and honor all veterans for their bravery and service. Veterans have fought around the world to guard freedom and peace for the past 250 years.”
Jacob Romero, 31, Waco, U.S. Marines, (2007-13), Corporal
“Veterans Day encompasses everybody past, present and hopefully future military members who have served. They signed a contract, they went in the service and did all they could while they were in, whether it be deployment, not deployment, stayed home, reservists, guard, whatever. If you decided to serve your country and become a veteran, Veterans Day is for you. I’ll celebrate with you, I’ll drink with you, we’ll remember the fallen and celebrate the living and be together and be a family.”
Hilton Sipp, 64, Waco, U.S. Marines (1973-78), Lance Corporal
“It’s a day of remembrance for all who have served this country. It’s also a time when we get together and remember the ones who gave it their all.”
Rolando Hernandez, 45, Waco, U.S. Marines, (2000-12), Sergeant
“As a young kid, when I used to think about Veterans Day, it was about the parade, especially here in Waco. As a veteran, the first time that we did Veterans Day in the military … I couldn’t understand why it was important until later an older Marine pulled me aside and told me on the 11th month, 11th day and 11th hour, that’s when we celebrate Veterans Day. It made me appreciate it a little more. Being in the military and getting out, you see other veterans that are proud of their service that still wear the uniform; they still have a pride of being with a veterans organization or by themselves out there. A lot of times people don’t know who these guys are until Veterans Day when they do put on their hat, special shirt or their uniform and they feel proud for that one day. I think it’s awesome what Veterans Day does for those veterans who are out there, especially those who didn’t receive recognition, like the Vietnam vets. I hope once this coronavirus is over, we can have our parade in Waco next year.”
Jerry Godby, 96, Clifton, U.S. Army, World War II South Pacific (1943-46), Private, 1st Class
“It’s an honor to me to be a veteran. I think it was an honor to serve.”
Mitch Kronwinkler, 32, Waco, U.S. Marines (2006-10), Corporal
“I think it means being able to bring each other together, because we have these different rivalries throughout the branches. But it’s that one day we all get together no matter what and we can all just celebrate and show the appreciation and love we have for one another. It’s something to celebrate instead of to mourn over; something to really give us strength and hope. For me, it’s enough to last the rest of year, because you really get to see the people who do support you.”
