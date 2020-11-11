Waco-area veterans reflect on what Nov. 11 means to them

“As a young kid, when I used to think about Veterans Day, it was about the parade, especially here in Waco. As a veteran, the first time that we did Veterans Day in the military … I couldn’t understand why it was important until later an older Marine pulled me aside and told me on the 11th month, 11th day and 11th hour, that’s when we celebrate Veterans Day. It made me appreciate it a little more. Being in the military and getting out, you see other veterans that are proud of their service that still wear the uniform; they still have a pride of being with a veterans organization or by themselves out there. A lot of times people don’t know who these guys are until Veterans Day when they do put on their hat, special shirt or their uniform and they feel proud for that one day. I think it’s awesome what Veterans Day does for those veterans who are out there, especially those who didn’t receive recognition, like the Vietnam vets. I hope once this coronavirus is over, we can have our parade in Waco next year.”