Waco-area wait times for COVID-19 vaccine appointments shrinking in 1st week of broader eligibility

The university plans to hold vaccine clinics and offer appointments to any students or employees soon, according to its website.

At least 5% of students and 17% of employees have been fully vaccinated so far, including vaccinations voluntarily reported to the Health Center, Stern said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baylor sophomore Jessica Kurtz recently got her second shot from the health district and said many of her friends have received the vaccine, probably because she is studying biology on a pre-med track. Her peers planning to go on to medical school generally are conscious of the virus, the measures to combat it, and many were eligible for vaccination early on because they work with medical providers.

Kurtz said she regularly sees people double-masking in her classes, and almost all her classmates have gotten the vaccine. She said five to 10 people she knows personally got their vaccine from the university out of the 20 or so who got their vaccine in McLennan County.

She and her peers networked early on to let each other know where vaccine doses were available, and she was sure to loop in her friends not tied into pre-med circles, said Kurtz, who came to Baylor from Colorado Springs, Colorado. In the past week, she has seen a more concerted effort to reach students with directions for getting the vaccine.