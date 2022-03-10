Waco area weighs hard-won lessons as pandemic's third year looms

Two years since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 situation a pandemic on March 11, 2020, only a high vaccination rate will stop the cycle that keeps generating new variants, health experts said.

The newest strain of the virus considered a “variant of concern” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is BA.2, a subvariant of the omicron strain that burned through McLennan County, causing infections at an unprecedented pace and killing more than 100 residents since it took over in December. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, BA.2 made up 6.4% of cases statewide in the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, the most recent available. That is up from 4.9%, 2% and 1% in the preceding three weeks.

The subvariant is considered more transmissible than the omicron variant, but it is too early to tell if it will pose a similar threat, said Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and professor at Baylor University.

“The scientific community is divided, because (COVID-19 cases) did go up,” Hotez said. “It’s sort of unpredictable, because BA.2 is causing cases to go up in the United Kingdom and Denmark, but not elsewhere.”

Hotez said his bigger concern is that a new variant will emerge and begin spreading rapidly in summer, repeating the cycle Texas went through in 2020 and again in last year with the delta variant.

“We’re closing in on 90,000 deaths in Texas from COVID-19, and I would imagine that until we get better vaccination coverage, we could easily hit 100,000 deaths in Texas,” he said.

The delta variant was first detected in India, and omicron was first found in South Africa and Botswana, all countries with low vaccination rates, he said.

“As long as we fail to vaccinate the world’s low- and middle-income countries, we’re going to spin up new variants,” Hotez said.

Hotez said Texas Children’s Hospital developed a low-cost vaccine specifically for lower income countries with the intention of breaking that deadly cycle, but deadly misinformation, conspiracy theories and wide distrust of scientists and doctors in Texas also pose significant dangers.

“We don’t think of that, but as a social force it’s as deadly as nuclear proliferation or cyberattacks or global terrorism,” he said.

He said about 30,000 COVID-19 deaths in Texas occurred after vaccines became available to the general public, making up more than a third of the total. About 54% of residents age 5 or older in McLennan County are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19, compared to 64% statewide and 69% nationwide.

“I don’t know what you’d call that anymore,” Hotez said. “It’s not even misinformation or disinformation, it’s a form of self-immolation that’s been so awful.”

Hotez is working on a book about the anti-vaccination movement and misinformation throughout the pandemic with the working title “Anti-Science Kills,” delving into misinformation in general. He became personally familiar with an element of the movement as he started receiving hate mail and death threats after becoming a regular on COVID-19 panels and in COVID-19 press coverage.

He said those messengers are often anti-Semitic, homing on the fact he is Jewish. One memorable message claimed an “army of patriots” would hunt him down.

Hotez said the growth of the anti-vaccination movement over the last decade in Texas is now “haunting” the state in the form of low vaccine uptake, and he is particularly worried this pandemic will lay the groundwork for more widespread vaccine refusal, even for now-rare childhood diseases. The trend of open hostility toward health care workers, plus overall burnout after two years on the front lines, is also driving workers out of the field at an alarming rate, he said.

“How we’re going to address keeping the health care workforce robust is going to be really problematic,” he said. “We’ve lost so many nurses and other health care professionals, so how we train that next generation is going to be important as well.”

Hotez said at this stage in the pandemic, the booster-shot rate is the true measure of how many people in a population have meaningful immunity against the virus.

“We’re seeing that protection against omicron after two doses wanes really quickly,” he said. “So there’s a lot of warm water for the hurricane to pass through still.”

In McLennan County, just 46,686 residents have received a booster dose, compared to the 129,509 considered fully vaccinated. Though concern over another variant looms, cases have been on the decline locally since a peak in mid- to late January, and the county’s rolling 7-day average for new cases per day has been fewer than 20 for the past week.

During this slower moment in the pandemic, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is in the process of hiring two more health educators and an adult immunization coordinator to support the vaccination effort, along with a new spokesperson, Sarah Coleman, to replace Kelly Craine, who retired in January.

Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said the new positions were funded by COVID-19 relief money the department received.

“While we have been in a lull in vaccine uptake, we’re hoping to see the efforts from this new staff really impact uptake,” Malrey-Horne said.

Since Feb. 1, only 2,320 residents of the county have been added to the fully vaccinated tally of 129,509. In the first 10 days of March, only 372 have been added.

According to covidwaco.com, vaccine uptake in Waco is lowest in the 76704, 76705, 76706, 76707 and 76708 ZIP codes, which are majority-minority ZIP codes and rural areas.

Malrey-Horne said the surge in delta variant cases coincided with an increase in vaccine doses per week, and the omicron variant brought a brief increase in the pace of vaccination as well, but younger adults and children still lag behind older adults in vaccine uptake, which is especially dangerous because of how quickly the virus can spread through workplaces and classrooms.

“In the initial phases of the pandemic it was impacting seniors really hard,” Malrey-Horne said. “Well, now we need to double back and make sure we get young adults vaccinated, and anyone over the age of 5.”

She said the health district will also focus more heavily on contacting and scheduling people for second doses and booster shots.

The health district plans to use some federal relief money to assess health disparities in McLennan County, finding the groups most heavily affected, focusing on education and building in protections for the next pandemic. She said that effort will start with listening sessions throughout Waco where public health workers will collect firsthand accounts of what the pandemic did to local families.

Malrey-Horne said Texas Department of State Health Services officials have told the health district’s epidemiology team that as of now, the state agency has no reason to believe the new subvariant BA.2 has come to McLennan County. For now, the most pressing issue for the local staff is the same burnout health care workers throughout the country are struggling with, she said.

“It’s been a long two years, and we’ve all had to work differently,” Malrey-Horne said. “Everybody from our environmental health team to our WIC teams to the HIV group, so we’re working at trying to make sure we take care of ourselves.”

She said some of the changes made to adapt to the pandemic have made the department more efficient and will stay in place. The WIC staff, which administers the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, now works out of a van parked outside that ended up saving parents time and increasing the number of people served each day. Malrey-Horne said the pandemic also thrust health departments statewide into the spotlight, increasing the number of people who know how to find them and access their regular services.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said there are other pandemic-related changes the city will keep going forward. While preventive measures like plastic wrap around playgrounds were short-lived, a small business loan program created by the city and public education strategies developed on the fly for the pandemic will likely be fixtures, along with a vaccine ambassador program the health district used to reach people who were on the fence about getting the shot, Meek said.

“I think the city really worked together to learn from one another about the best course of action that we need to take in different spheres, and tried to balance all the different concerns like health and safety, hospital capacity, our local economy, financial security and mental health,” Meek said. “And that made for really hard decision points along the way, particularly early on when there was so little we knew about it. I’m just so proud of our city working together.”

He said he tried to urge residents to do the same and listen to their own doctors, or other experts they trust, when it came to questions of whether to get vaccinated.

“I think trust is earned with trustworthy behavior and time,” Meek said. “And our city has worked so hard to build trust in our community. I know it’s fragile, but that is something that I think that we’ve tried to maintain, and we’ll keep trying to do.”

