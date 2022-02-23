Waco-area winter weather delays announced

Local institutions are modifying their opening plans for Thursday amid a National Weather Service winter weather advisory that warns of freezing rain, sleet and possible ice accumulation on roadways and bridges.

McLennan County Elections Office: Early voting locations will delay poll openings until 10 a.m. Early voting runs until 7 p.m. Thursday and wraps up Friday ahead of the March 1 primaries.

City of Waco: Non-essential services will delay opening until 10 a.m. Essential services will run as usual.

Waco ISD: All schools and offices will open two hours later than usual, and buses will run two hours later than usual.

Midway ISD: All schools and offices will open two hours later than usual, and buses will run two hours later than usual.

Robinson ISD: Classes are set to begin at 10 a.m., with buses running on a two-hour delay.

West ISD: Bus routes and school start times will be delayed two hours.

Gholson ISD: Classes will begin at 10 a.m.

Lorena ISD: Classes will begin at 10 a.m. with a two-hour bus delay.