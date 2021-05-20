Waco-area youth in 12-15 age group step up for vaccinations

Angelina Smith's China Spring classmate, Fatima Ramirez, 16, said she has not gotten the vaccine but plans to. She said she and her friends don't talk much about the vaccine unless one who recently got a shot warns others not to bump her arm because it is sore, Ramirez said.

"I feel like, honestly, it is something that you can't really force people to do," she said. "But I think if you are up to it, for the safety of yourself and others, it would be a great thing to do. Honestly, it is not a topic that comes up very often. I feel like COVID is not going to disappear. It is something we are going to live with for a very long time, and we need to learn to adapt to it, learn to live with it, because life goes on."

Ramirez and her mother both had COVID, with fever, soreness and loss of taste and smell. She said her mother was "hesitant" at first about the vaccines.

"She heard stories and was kind of worried that it would have side-effects," she said. "But then she thought for our safety and the safety of everyone else, we should get it."