Waco area's COVID-19 rate remains high as 2 more deaths reported

Two more people have died, and the coronavirus is still spreading steadily through families and friend groups as McLennan County approaches its ninth month of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials said Monday.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported that 76 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday and 58 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 10,450. That includes an estimated 560 considered to be active cases.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the county’s rate of daily new infections remains stubbornly within the 50 to 70 range.

“We’re just in the same range, we just can’t seem to crack it,” Craine said. “We don’t seem to be making a dent for the last two weeks. … Our daily average was 66 cases and that just continues.”

The deaths of an 89-year-old white female and 91-year-old Hispanic male on Monday bring the count of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 157. The new deaths continue a trend that made October the deadliest month of the pandemic with 44 deaths.