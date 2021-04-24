Waco area's elected officials encourage public to get vaccinated, but say it is a personal choice

Many elements of the COVID-19 pandemic have become partisan grist for political mills, but local elected leaders across party lines are getting the vaccine and most are encouraging others to join them.
A random sampling of 11 federal, state and local elected officials found that all but one, McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, are fully vaccinated or intend to be.
While many say it is a personal choice and urge constituents to make informed decisions based on their own health conditions and with the advise of medical professionals, most say they chose the vaccine because of their public jobs and a responsibility to help advance the efforts toward herd immunity.
State figures show about 35% of McLennan County residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 26% are fully vaccinated.
McLennan County Commissioner Pat Miller has had both Moderna doses and said she has been blessed not to have contracted COVD-19.
She serves on the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District's vaccine equitable allocation subcommittee and a broad, community-based vaccine planning coalition. She said that experience helped shape her views about the vaccine and the need to balance the economic and racial disparities between those who have been vaccinated.
"It is a personal choice, but I would encourage anyone who has not had the vaccine to go ahead and receive it," Miller said. "I balanced what happens when you get COVID-19, especially at my age and race, and I balanced the severity of the disease, up to hospitalization, up to death, and balanced that with any side-effects of the vaccine. I think the benefits of it far outweigh any of the disadvantages."
Miller and Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield, who both are Black, said they have tried to turn around feelings of government mistrust in the African-American community to help increase vaccination numbers.
Others say the line of demarcation between vaccine supporters and those opposed to it is as evident as the divisive atmosphere in the nation today between conservatives and those less conservative. While polling has showed some divide, people reporting they are unlikely to get vaccinated appear to be in the minority, regardless of party affiliation.
A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated, compared with 12% of Democrats.
"I have heard hesitancy voiced in the African-American community and I have some friends who are Republican who have received the vaccine who are advocates of it," Miller said. "In my experience, I can't say it breaks down along party lines, although I have witnessed the far-right movement against masks and the vaccines. I don't really know where that is coming from."
Barefield also has had both Moderna shots and has not had the virus. She said she continues to work in minority communities with the NAACP and other organizations to try to lessen government mistrust and to provide more information about the vaccines through town hall meetings.
"I am a huge proponent of as many people who can and who want to be vaccinated now that there are no restrictions on who can receive it," Barefield said. "I don't know how to use the word normal anymore or know what that means, but if we we want to get back to a less-restrictive lifestyle, we are going to have to be vaccinated if we want to achieve herd immunity."
Barefield also is supportive of efforts to make the vaccines more available to more people.
"We are going to come to where you are, whether it is at the community center, in the housing developments, wherever," she said. "It is imperative that we get as many people vaccinated as we can, but let's erase any obstacles to where you are."
Hensley, who is called to perform death inquests, including dozens of COVID-19-related deaths, as part of her duties as justice of the peace, said she has avoided contracting the coronavirus despite repeated trips to hospitals and contact with the public.
"I'm not going to get the vaccine, not at this point, anyway," Hensley said. "I will take my chances with COVID before I would take my chances with this therapy. It is not a vaccine. It is gene therapy. It is untested and unproven and I will take my chances with the virus."
All the vaccines approved for use in the United States went through large-scale clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people each, and have been proven effective in protecting against the virus.
The messenger RNA in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, a fragment of the virus' genetic code that induces an immune response, is broken down naturally after a short time and does not remain in the body. The RNA in the vaccines does not interact with or alter human genes. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a more conventional type of vaccine, delivering an immune response with a pathogen.
Hensley, a Republican who was sanctioned by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for refusing to perform same-sex marriages while still performing weddings between men and women, said she would advise her constituents to "do their own research and make the decision for themselves" regarding the vaccines.
Hensley has a lawsuit pending in Travis County against the commission, claiming the public warning issued against her violates her religious freedoms.
Her JP counterpart, W.H. "Pete" Peterson, also a Republican, said he got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and experienced no side-effects. He has not had COVID-19 but said he got the vaccine because of the public exposure he experiences through his job.
"It is an individual choice," Peterson said. " All I can speak for is myself. But it is a person's choice. I don't know why they wouldn't, myself, but I'm sure they have their reasons. For some, it is a human rights issue. For others, it's the unknown. Some people just don't like being told what to do, but I don't see it as a political issue."
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton Felton had COVID-19 in November and said there was no question in his mind that he would get the vaccine as soon as he could.
"It is a personal choice," Felton said. "You know people need to evaluate the risks that you have before you take the shot. If that reduces risk or if you have some type of condition that could put you in peril, I would consider the shot."
Many county employees, especially those over 50 and "front-line workers," have been vaccinated, Felton said.
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions has not had COVID-19 and received the Pfizer vaccine that all members of Congress were offered.
"I have chosen to be vaccinated — that was my own decision," Sessions said. "As a leader, my purpose in receiving the vaccine was to set an example and help encourage public trust. We have made great strides in modern science, and I am optimistic that these vaccines will save millions."
State district judges Vicki Menard and Susan Kelly both have been vaccinated. Menard had COVID-19 in January, and Kelly said she is unsure if she had it but tested negative in November.
"I think it is a personal decision," Kelly said. "I know for me, I have mild asthma and also a hypersensitivity to vaccines. So I was a little stressed to take the vaccine, but I also feel like in this position, with the responsibility I have, I didn't want anyone to say I wasn't being responsible."
Neither District 56 State Rep. Doc Anderson, R-Waco, nor District 12 State Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station, have had the coronavirus, and both have been fully vaccinated.
“People are people," Kacal said. "Some are hard to convince what they need to do. People need to do what is right for them, and if they are not going to take the vaccine, they are going to have to keep their mask on and stay healthy.
"I would encourage people to do what is right based on their health conditions. Consult your doctor, and if there are not issues, I certainly recommend signing up and getting to the nearest hub.”
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek had a bout with COVID-19 in February. He has not been vaccinated but is on the list and waiting for an appointment, he said.
He said he echoes the encouragement of medical experts, who support and endorse the vaccines.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.