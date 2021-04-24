Waco area's elected officials encourage public to get vaccinated, but say it is a personal choice

"I am a huge proponent of as many people who can and who want to be vaccinated now that there are no restrictions on who can receive it," Barefield said. "I don't know how to use the word normal anymore or know what that means, but if we we want to get back to a less-restrictive lifestyle, we are going to have to be vaccinated if we want to achieve herd immunity."

Barefield also is supportive of efforts to make the vaccines more available to more people.

"We are going to come to where you are, whether it is at the community center, in the housing developments, wherever," she said. "It is imperative that we get as many people vaccinated as we can, but let's erase any obstacles to where you are."

Hensley, who is called to perform death inquests, including dozens of COVID-19-related deaths, as part of her duties as justice of the peace, said she has avoided contracting the coronavirus despite repeated trips to hospitals and contact with the public.

"I'm not going to get the vaccine, not at this point, anyway," Hensley said. "I will take my chances with COVID before I would take my chances with this therapy. It is not a vaccine. It is gene therapy. It is untested and unproven and I will take my chances with the virus."

