Waco artist and big mural to make small screen appearance on Magnolia Network

Waco artist Brad Settles and the leafy green mural spreading on the south wall of the Waco Hippodrome will make their Magnolia Network debut Saturday night when the network broadcasts its pilot of "Public Artist."

The show airs at 10 p.m. Saturday on the Magnolia Network, streaming on Discovery+ and on the Magnolia app. It follows Settles as he designs, organizes a painting team, then puts his mural design "The Gift" on the six-story brick canvas of the Hippodrome's back wall.

For the 38-year-old Settles, who teaches advanced art at China Spring High School after years of teaching at University High School and Robinson High School, the November 2021 project not only was his largest art creation by far, but helped him achieve a personal milestone: It cured his acrophobia.

"One of the greatest things (about the project) … was beating my fear of heights," he said. "I was the only artist up there who wasn't happy."

November's weather did not help, with winds and rain canceling some days of painting the 55-foot project.

The Magnolia Network organized a mural competition with four artists submitting designs and a straw vote at the Waco Hippodrome to select a winner. Settles submitted one of entwined leaves and vines tied with a white bow modeled after a 2017 painting of his.

Cameron Park inspired the design, providing a metaphor of how a collective makes a whole. By extension, it also demonstrates diversity and equal access.

"We all consider Cameron Park ours, but we don't own it. … (It is) a place we all belong," he said.

And the bow across the center may raise questions.

"What is the gift?" Settles said. "Each other? Cameron Park? Nature?"

The Magnolia production impressed the artist with its attention to detail and the effort spent in ensuring a quality result.

"It was a lot of work and not like you see on TV," Settles said.

There were Zoom meetings, sketches, emails sent back and forth and even a recommended wardrobe for filming.

It takes a team to paint a six-story mural, and Settles led one of Cory Lind, Mateo Cantu and Naomi Canale, another first for him.

"I had to learn trusting in that team and letting go of control," he said. "They were incredibly talented personalities."

A high point of the project was working with Mark Firmin, author of "William Cameron Park: A Centennial History," with whom he shared a mutual appreciation for Cameron Park and its role in the community. "Public Artist" features Settles chatting with Firmin in the park as well as scenes of the artist in his studio.

Settles' first chance to see the finished television program will come Saturday night, but he is proud of the project that towers over viewers on Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue.

"I'm blessed to have been a part of it," Settles said. "(Magnolia) meant it to be a gift to the city of Waco and there are no (artist) signatures on it. … Like Cameron Park, nobody owns it."

