Waco artists, businesses team up on masked murals

The health care worker flexing her muscle a la Rosie the Riveter in the "We can do this" mural on the side of the Elm Avenue Community Clinic might have been speaking to her creator, Waco artist Tashita Bibles.
Bibles, 43, had seen COVID-19 control measures squelch her business's customers since the spring and had gone more than two months without income. Then, in the middle of that drought, came some rain in the form of two mural commissions, one for the #WacoSafe campaign and one memorializing young Frankie Gonzalez after his violent death.
"They were completely life-changing on many levels," Bibles said.
The murals had personal connections. She had worked in health care some years ago and she is also a survivor of violent crime. The financial support the work brought, underwritten by local organizations and businesses, provided enough breathing room to pivot her business and come up with a new plan, one of six arts business proposals recently winning funding from Creative Waco's The Greenhouse business development program.
Arts nonprofit Creative Waco and the city's Strategic Communications Workgroup combined on the #WacoSafe project this spring, employing local artists to offer upbeat encouragement for Waco residents to wear masks when around others to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Colorful spray chalk on walls and acrylic paint on windows portray singer-songwriter Selena, film director Spike Lee, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, Mexican dancers, a ninja, bears, butterflies and an octopus, all urging viewers to remember to mask.
There is another message as well in the 17 #WacoSafe murals, one of local businesses, organizations and private donors willing to proffer walls, windows and money to help support artists.
Milo All Day, Common Grounds, Waco Cha, Pinewood Roasters, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, Helados La Azteca No. 2, W Promotions, Nexus eSports, three local chambers of commerce, City Center Waco, the Elm Avenue Community Clinic and the Waco Independent School District each offered mural space on their walls or windows. MC Art Supplies offered materials.
Sherwin-Williams partnered with Park Lake Baptist Church on the mural memorializing Frankie Gonzalez, a 2-year-old whose mother is facing a capital murder charge and whose father is facing an abandoning a child charge in his death.
Another avenue of artist support this summer came through The Greenhouse, a six-month Creative Waco arts-business development program. The Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation provided funding, as did TFNB Your Bank For Life, which added $15,000.
The program announced its first six grantees who received $3,000 in incubator funding last week: Bibles for her Artist-N-U art bus; Wendy Davis Hogan, Making Old Things New Again series; Allie Menchaca, Art By Allie "My Imaginary Husbands" series; Rhiannon Rosenbaum, Rihannon Creates female saint series; Taushey Sias, The Vocal Lab online vocal coaching; and Judy Steward, Wrapped In Quilts.
Not all artist benefits in the #WacoSafe project and others have been financial. The "Do The Right Thing" mural wrapping the corner of the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce building brought out Christal Peterson's not-so-hidden artist. Peterson, 27, works as a character formation coordinator in Baylor University's athletics department. While art is a passion, particularly digital art, Peterson had not done much with it since moving to Waco from Massachusetts about a year ago.
After her "Do The Right Thing" design was accepted, she found the experience not only rekindled her creative juices, but working on location and hearing stories from the people there gave her a greater awareness of community involvement, part of what she tries to instill in her freshman students.
"It was really cool … and getting paid for it was even better," Peterson said. "The exposure has been really fun."
She said family and friends have been a little surprised at her artistic talent.
Exposure is a goal for artist Mateo Cantu, 39, a McGregor native who moved back to Texas from Colorado last year and is now based in China Spring. Cantu has years of experience as a digital illustrator working for comic books, video game companies and desktop publishers. During the pandemic downturn, he has been working large, with murals for the American Legion in Round Rock, the Rocket Federal Credit Union in McGregor and the Waco ice cream shop Helados La Azteca No. 2.
The latter, an image of two masked Mexican dancers titled "Un Nuevo Ritmo" (A New Rhythm), was his #WacoSafe project and took him two tries. Rain washed away his first effort before the spray chalk had time to cure.
Cantu said he is thankful area businesses have been willing to help during a tough time for artists and have provided their space for his work, which he hopes drives attention to his company, Ascend Creative Design.
"It's so good that people see the fact that there are people trying to help," he said.
Bibles, of the "We Can Do It" mural, would agree.
"The Waco community has really stepped up to help artists," she said.
