Waco artists, businesses team up on masked murals

Not all artist benefits in the #WacoSafe project and others have been financial. The "Do The Right Thing" mural wrapping the corner of the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce building brought out Christal Peterson's not-so-hidden artist. Peterson, 27, works as a character formation coordinator in Baylor University's athletics department. While art is a passion, particularly digital art, Peterson had not done much with it since moving to Waco from Massachusetts about a year ago.

After her "Do The Right Thing" design was accepted, she found the experience not only rekindled her creative juices, but working on location and hearing stories from the people there gave her a greater awareness of community involvement, part of what she tries to instill in her freshman students.

"It was really cool … and getting paid for it was even better," Peterson said. "The exposure has been really fun."

She said family and friends have been a little surprised at her artistic talent.