For members of Austin’s Congregation Beth Israel, the ner tamid lamp hanging above the ark of the Torah in the congregation’s temporary worship space now has a deeper meaning as a symbol of God’s presence.

Waco artist Bryant Stanton and his sons fashioned the “ner tamid” (Hebrew for “eternal light”) from shards of stained glass panels above sanctuary doors damaged by an arsonist’s attack two Halloweens ago.

The collaboration between Jewish synagogue and Christian artists have created a light that shines again, but with an additional glow of the congregation’s burning resolve to continue in the face of anti-Semitism, its colored flames transmitting art’s power to heal the heart.

The lamp and a new ark for the Torah scrolls, flanked by panels from the surviving stained glass reset into frames, were installed this week in Congregation Beth Israel’s transitional worship space on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, a celebration that begins the Jewish New Year on Friday.

The congregation’s senior Rabbi Steven Folberg explained the ner tamid comes from the instructions in the Biblical book of Leviticus that detail the construction and furnishings for the tabernacle, the portable sanctuary that accompanied Israel after the flight from Egyptian slavery. The lamp, fueled by olive oil, was to be kept perpetually lit in its position before the ark of the covenant.

“It symbolizes God’s presence that’s always there,” he said. “And fire is an apt symbol. Everyone knows what a flame looks like, but it’s not a static thing. It moves. It dances.”

The ner tamid was part of a year-long project for Stanton Studios to refurbish or replace some of the furnishings in the congregation’s synagogue.

“For me, it’s been a healing process,” said Laura Corman, a past president of the congregation who has led efforts to repair and recover from the fire. “It’s such an important symbol for us. Antisemitism will not take Congregation Beth Israel down. Our stained glass shows us we are whole. We are transforming this tragedy into a work of art and beauty.”

The fire started the evening of Oct. 31, 2021, when a young man poured a flammable liquid on the temple’s oversized exterior sanctuary doors and ignited it. A passerby noticed the smoke and called 9-1-1. Austin firefighters arrived in time to keep the fire from spreading into the sanctuary interior. The doors were heavily damaged as well as the bottom panels of a stained glass window above the doors.

The interior suffered some smoke damage, but the congregation’s Torah scrolls, including one from Czechoslovakia that had survived the Holocaust, were spared. Other buildings near the synagogue, including an unmarked one that serves as Beth Israel’s preschool were untouched.

Folberg said the intentional fire had followed a series of unsettling incidents in Austin, including antisemitic and racist graffiti at Anderson High School in an area with Jewish families, followed by a neo-Nazi group unfurling an antisemitic banner near a highway exit that many attending activities at the Jewish Community Center would pass.

It was the first such attack suffered by Austin’s oldest Jewish congregation, founded in 1876, and it was “a gut punch,” said the senior rabbi, who has been with the congregation for 32 years.

A 20-year-old Texas State University student named Franklin Sechriest was arrested for setting the fire, based in part on security camera footage that captured him and his vehicle, and he was charged with arson and a hate crime. The student has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Nov. 29. To this day, Corman refuses to speak his name. “He doesn’t deserve it,” she said.

Architect Ben Heimsath, head of Austin-based Heimsath Architects, worked with synagogue leaders in the fire’s aftermath, assessing the damage and determining what the next step should be. The structure was built in 1967, a time when security was not as pressing a concern as today, he noted, and merely repairing fire damage wouldn’t address those issues.

Heimsath advised the congregation to prepare a transitional space for worship and buy time to discuss and make long-range plans for the congregation’s future home. Offers to help poured in, from fellow Jewish congregations and groups to Austin citizens and churches wanting to support Beth Israel. St. Matthew Episcopal Church offered space for Beth Israel members to worship in the interim and outside financial contributions provided assistance in the congregation’s plan to renovate its Smith Auditorium as its transitional worship space.

Heimsath also connected the congregation to Bryant Stanton and his Stanton Studios to evaluate the damaged stained glass panels and recommend what action to take. The recommendation was personal: Stanton had handled the stained glass work for a renovation project Heimsath had done at Austin’s First United Methodist Church.

Stanton had some bad news: While the upper panels could be cleaned of soot and restored, the bottom ones couldn’t be salvaged. Some of the panels’ thick dalle de verre glass, what Stanton calls “chunk glass,” had crumbled under the high temperatures and other parts were weakened. He advised the congregation they should remove the panels above the burnt doors and store them rather than clean and repair them in place.

In the discussions that followed on what to do with the stained glass in the move to the new worship space, Bryant suggested creating something from the damaged glass, an idea that eventually turned into a new ner tamid and panels next to the ark of the Torah.

Stanton Studios not only designed and created a new lamp, but a new ark, reading table and lectern, too, crafted from walnut by Stanton’s woodworking son, Nathan Stanton, to match the synagogue’s 1960s mid-century modern interior. Bryant’s son Jordan worked with him on designed, while son Samuel and the studios’ Aaron Haas did the stained glass construction.

Bryant’s idea for the ner tamid involved crafting glass tongues of flame above a bed of crushed glass from the damaged windows in the bowl of the lamp. Colored glass saved from the windows was melted and fused to the flames to add color.

Stanton Studios frequently works with churches on cleaning, restoring and rebuilding windows that play an important part in their members’ worship, connecting symbolic reminders of ancient tradition to contemporary contemplation. Bryant sees contemporary churches are often designed and built as multimedia spaces with an emphasis on worship sights and sounds at the expense of seeing faith through history and tradition.

In the case of Congregation Beth Israel, he saw an opportunity to infuse additional meaning to a symbol of worship that had continued for millennia. “This is a synagogue holding on to tradition as a way of comfort and a way of healing,” he said.

In the Stanton piece, colored glass flames are attached to an acrylic plate in the lamp bowl, which is suspended from the ceiling in front of the ark of the Torah. Each flame took 24 hours to make, starting with cutting a shape from clear glass, melting it in a kiln and shaping, then fusing the colored glass into the shape. The finished flames were then arranged in concentric circles in the three-foot wide base plate.

Stanton Studios worked on the various parts of the Congregation Beth Israel project for much of 2023. In the process, artists and congregants formed relationships and, Corman said, became family. “Their entire family became Beth Israel’s family,” she said. “I could not love them more.”

Rosh Hashanah, a celebration that begins the Jewish New Year on Friday, will be the first time for some congregants to see the new ner tamid, the ark of the Torah and the reading tables in their places.

Nearly two years ago, the congregation was preparing to meet in person for worship for the first time after a break due to COVID-19 when the fire happened days before that Shabbat service. The time since then and the transitions involved have made in-person meetings and worshipping all the more precious, said Folberg.

“People are excited about being back here,” he said. “Literally and metaphorically, it (the new ter tamid) is responding to a lot of ugliness with a lot of beauty.”

The congregation’s rabbi recalled a story from rabbinical tradition in which the question was asked about what happened to the tablets containing the Law that Moses shattered when he found Israel worshipping a golden calf. Those broken parts that had held God’s word, the story goes, were collected and placed next to the whole tablets in the Ark of the Covenant.

“In life there is both wholeness and brokenness,” he said.