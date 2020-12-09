Waco arts organizations welcome holiday giving

December and the end of the year bring a time of wish lists: kids’ lists for Santa, community organizations’ lists for donations and other support that arrives during a season of giving.
For arts organizations, the final month of the pandemic year of 2020 sees a situation like few others with budgets upended by the loss of performances, event attendance and fundraisers. Add to that the prospect of a continued status quo into the starting months of 2021 and that wish list becomes a needs list in many ways.
In Waco, belt tightening and patrons’ generosity has kept some of the larger arts organizations afloat as they close one year and start another, but a common thread when asked for community help starts with M — money and manpower.
Fundraising plays a crucial role for survival for most nonprofit arts groups and the prospect of asking supporters for even more giving doesn’t come easy for leaders and board members. However, they say, money proves an all-purpose tool in a year of unexpected challenges in expenses and revenue.
“We need people to think about giving philanthropically instead of transactionally,” admitted Historic Waco Foundation director Jill Barrow. Membership revenue is important for many organizations and foundations, but contributors often become members for certain benefits, whether discounted admission, special events or other perks. This year, however, supporters might consider memberships simply as a way to provide needed financial help, she said.
Symphony silent
The Waco Symphony Orchestra has gone nearly an entire year without a concert, with coronavirus protection measures shutting down two concerts last spring, including the annual Symphony Belles and Brass program that is an important source of income. Sustained concerns over COVID-19 also led to a delay of a new season for which patrons could buy season tickets, a second major source of income, Waco Symphony Association executive director Susan Taylor said.
The symphony still has last spring’s concerts carried over onto its spring 2021 calendar, but complications in mounting a concert and finding a suitable venue discouraged the WSO from any fall concerts. COVID-19 protocols over group size, inside locations and contact time make any sort of onstage rehearsal or performance extremely difficult to organize, she noted, and Baylor University has limited the use of Waco Hall and Jones Concert Hall to university groups for the time being.
To cover losses from last season’s cancelled concerts, the symphony board expanded its size and past donors were asked to give more, which they did. “It shows how much (supporters) love the symphony,” Taylor said. An endowment and a reserve fund also provided money to ease the hit on the budget. Those wishing to help the symphony at this time can contribute to the organization, which will use the income to support the budget and replenish the reserve, she said.
Still, there’s a need to keep in touch with the symphony’s audience during a time of no performances and WSO players have spent the last few weeks performing for an upcoming appearance on the “Texas Music Cafe” series, which airs Sunday afternoons on KXXV-TV (News Channel 25).
WSO fans will get a taste of what they’ve missed this year plus some Christmas music when “Texas Music Cafe” airs a special symphony program at 4 p.m. Dec. 20.
“We want to get the word out we’re still around,” she said. “We’re fine right now and will be for awhile.”
Seeking time, talent
The Waco Civic Theatre also saw the pandemic play havoc with its spring productions and multiple attempts to hold outdoor or in-person performances with the appropriate protective measures. The theater recently held an online version of its annual “Stars” fundraising concert and it brought in nearly the amount that last year’s in-person show did, said director Eric Shephard. However, the cost of the necessary equipment and editing support needed to livestream the performances offset some of that revenue, he noted.
Grants from local foundations and the arts nonprofit Creative Waco has helped the theater improve its ventilation system and retool for video production while a federal CARES Act loan helped cover some staff positions through the early months of the pandemic. Some staff has been cut since then with an effort to keep utility expenses for the theater building as low as possible to save costs.
What the theater could use is time and talent from skilled volunteers, particularly those with construction or electronics installation expertise, to do work at the theater that would normally require hiring professionals. “If you have skills and time, we could use your help,” Shephard said.
Financial donations always help as will ticket purchases for upcoming virtual performances. The theater has a Christmas country cabaret in the works for this month and a virtual production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” a show originally produced for a summer presentation, coming up in January.
Money is the magic word at the Brazos Theatre, which started back with some in-person comedy improv shows last month after shifting its monthly improvs to virtual ones online. The theater’s small size and table seating — advantages for the regular murder mystery dinner theaters it usually produces — work against it when it comes to social distancing, said director Beth Richards. “The most we can safely put in our theater is about 20 to 25 people and it’s hard to support a theater on 20 tickets,” she said.
Until it can resume live performances on a regular basis, the theater is working on expanding its revenue streams, from online productions to an outdoor market that it debuted earlier this month. There’s always room for financial donations, she added.
Creative Waco
As local artists, performers, arts organizations and other creatives found themselves without jobs, income or audiences this year, the nonprofit Creative Waco has provided loans, programs and training as lifelines.
“It’s been a year like none other,” observed director Fiona Bond. She suggested those interested in supporting Waco arts look locally when it comes to gift-giving this year, such as those artists featured on the Make It In Waco online marketplace, and think creatively about services, instruction and products that local arts groups could supply now in lieu of tickets later.
Financial donations will help Creative Waco replenish outlays for its Make It Through Corona and ARTprenticeship programs as well as other support for local artists.
Bond also encouraged arts supporters to use the pandemic slowdown to think about the future — what’s missing from the current scene and the work needed to bring it back or into fruition. “This is our time to think what our generation will build for the future,” she said.
Art Center’s future
Building for the future is on the list for the Art Center of Waco, which broke ground this week for its new downtown location at 701 S. Eighth St. The center’s education programs have worked from staffers’ homes and temporary offices since the closing of the center’s longtime home at the William Cameron summer home on the McLennan Community College campus.
Board chairperson Jill Michaels said much of the center’s fundraising has slowed considerably in this pandemic-constrained year, which saw its traditional Table Toppers fundraiser go online for the first time, but said donations were the best way to underwrite current education efforts and a new future home. Board members and supporters already have raised more than $1 million to buy the property and buildings, with another $2 million ahead to finish construction and renovation.
The Historic Waco Foundation, which maintains four historic Waco homes and an education program, has seen the pandemic cut into its visitor traffic and supporter giving as well as constrain its school education and lecture programs. Attendance has rebounded to about 40 to 45% of its pre-pandemic level, director Jill Barrow said, but the loss in income has slowed the HWF work. The foundation needs $10,000 to chink a 19th century Texas log cabin it acquired last year to make it usable for future tours and other programs, but can’t proceed until it has money for that in hand, she said.
Supporters can also attend the HWF’s seasonal offerings this month: a “Making History: The Art of Historic Waco” art exhibit presently at East Terrace, 100 Mill St., through Wednesday; the foundation’s annual “Breakfast With Santa,” held in person and within COVID-19 guidelines, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at East Terrace; and home tours of East Terrace and the McCulloch House at 407 Columbus Ave., both decorated for Christmas.
