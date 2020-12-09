Waco arts organizations welcome holiday giving

Still, there’s a need to keep in touch with the symphony’s audience during a time of no performances and WSO players have spent the last few weeks performing for an upcoming appearance on the “Texas Music Cafe” series, which airs Sunday afternoons on KXXV-TV (News Channel 25).

WSO fans will get a taste of what they’ve missed this year plus some Christmas music when “Texas Music Cafe” airs a special symphony program at 4 p.m. Dec. 20.

“We want to get the word out we’re still around,” she said. “We’re fine right now and will be for awhile.”

Seeking time, talent

The Waco Civic Theatre also saw the pandemic play havoc with its spring productions and multiple attempts to hold outdoor or in-person performances with the appropriate protective measures. The theater recently held an online version of its annual “Stars” fundraising concert and it brought in nearly the amount that last year’s in-person show did, said director Eric Shephard. However, the cost of the necessary equipment and editing support needed to livestream the performances offset some of that revenue, he noted.