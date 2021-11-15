Waco attorney seeks District 56 House seat as Democrat

Erin Shank has been a bankruptcy attorney in Waco for 40 years, but she has long had a desire to run for public office.

Now she is taking the plunge as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for House District 56.

Shank, 64, said she was spurred to run by the tragedy of the February freeze and grid failures, and what she considers the ineffectiveness of the longtime Republican incumbent.

“The ice storm killed two of my clients,” Shank said. “One of my clients died in his car trying to stay warm and the other died in his bed trying to stay warm. I was just horrified by that. We deserve better. That is my campaign slogan. I decided right then, that propelled me to say now is the time. That freeze hit me so personally with two clients passing away that I decided it was my time to stand up.”

Shank launched her campaign virtually Monday evening with the goal to oust seven-term State Rep. Charles (Doc) Anderson, R-Waco.