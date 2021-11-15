Waco attorney seeks District 56 House seat as Democrat

Erin Shank has been a bankruptcy attorney in Waco for 40 years, but she has long had a desire to run for public office.
Now she is taking the plunge as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for House District 56.
Shank, 64, said she was spurred to run by the tragedy of the February freeze and grid failures, and what she considers the ineffectiveness of the longtime Republican incumbent.
“The ice storm killed two of my clients,” Shank said. “One of my clients died in his car trying to stay warm and the other died in his bed trying to stay warm. I was just horrified by that. We deserve better. That is my campaign slogan. I decided right then, that propelled me to say now is the time. That freeze hit me so personally with two clients passing away that I decided it was my time to stand up.”
Shank launched her campaign virtually Monday evening with the goal to oust seven-term State Rep. Charles (Doc) Anderson, R-Waco.
“I do not like negativity at all, but it is amazing that he has won the (Texas Monthly) furniture award twice out of six times it was given, and that is embarrassing for us,” Shank said of Anderson. “The furniture award is given to the legislators who are not more consequential than his desk, chair or spittoon. And for him to win it twice, we deserve better. It is time for a fresh face in Austin. I will guarantee the citizens of McLennan County one thing, I will never win the furniture award.”
Anderson, 76, said he filed for re-election Saturday. He dismissed the Texas Monthly description, saying he takes it with a “grain of salt.” He said he looks forward to a “spirited campaign.”
Shank’s campaign platform includes shoring up the state’s power grid that led to major power outages across Texas during the deadly winter storm.
“I don’t think they helped the grid at all in this past session,” Shank said. “All the research I have read says that we can expect the grid to fail, and that is not acceptable. And the cost of it all is being shed off on us taxpayers. It is time to roll up our sleeves and find real solutions for that real problem. Strengthening the grid and winterizing. It’s like you put a coat on your child before you send them off to school in a snow storm. We have got to fix that. That should be a very bipartisan issue. Putting a coat on your child. There is nothing political about that.”
Shank’s platform also includes expanding broadband internet capacity throughout the state, especially in rural areas.
Shank moved to Dallas from North Carolina with her family when she was 2 and was raised in Dallas. She graduated from Trinity University with majors in journalism and political science and went to law school at Texas Tech University. She also has a master’s degree in public administration from Southern Methodist University and recently received a certificate after completing the LBJ Women’s Campaign School at the University of Texas.
She said she has filed more than 6,000 bankruptcy cases while representing a wide variety of Central Texans from all walks of life.
“I represent the little guys, the guys filing for bankruptcy,” she said. “I save homes. I save marriages. I save small businesses. I really know what it is like to represent a person with a really completely different background as I and I have learned to understand their problems and walk them through a complicated system. It is very natural for me to turn around and take those same skills of representing people to Austin. I am vastly more experienced with 40 years of representing people than Doc Anderson.”
Shank said she will be running as a “centrist” and will launch a “listening tour” soon in an effort to meet the voters and determine their needs and what they consider priorities.
“I have talked to a whole lot of people and I think people are sick of the far right and sick of the far left,” she said. “What we need to do now is to find middle ground. I think most people in Central Texas are centrist, and certainly, that’s where I am. I am here to find bipartisan solutions to our problems, because that is what it takes.”
Shank was critical of Anderson’s votes during the recent legislative redistricting process in which he approved a plan that carved a portion of East Waco from District 56 and moved it into a newly created House District 13, running from Bosque County east to Leon County.
“Doc voted twice to divide Waco. He should stop dividing Waco,” Shank said. “He voted to further dilute the vote in East Waco by putting it with communities not anywhere associated with Waco. The people of East Waco should be able to have easy access to their representative, not have their representative hundreds of miles away.”
Shank said that besides having law offices in Waco and Belton, she and her husband, John, a senior vice president at First Texas Bank in Belton, own Airbnbs in McLennan, Hill and Bell counties.
They have two sons and a daughter, who was born with Down Syndrome, epilepsy and lung issues, and who has been hospitalized 63 times and had pneumonia 26 times. Shank said she has been her daughter’s advocate and protector for 24 years, especially during the pandemic, and now she feels ready to be an advocate for McLennan County residents in Austin.
The filing period for the March 2022 primary elections started Saturday and continues through Dec. 13.
McLennan County Democratic officeholders who have filed for re-election so far include McLennan County Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller; Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace James Lee; Precinct 2 Constable John Johnson; and Precinct 5 Constable Freddie Cantu.
McLennan County GOP Chairman Brad Holland said the local party’s offices were closed Monday and a list of filings was not available.