Local independent bankers say they have little, if anything, in common with failing Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, both with billions of dollars in assets and a niche customer base heavy on tech.

Though hardly mom-and-pop establishments, independents “serve people who live and work in the community, not venture capitalists,” said Central National Bank CEO Joe Nesbitt. “I think the Central Texas community is knowledgeable and knows the difference between a speculative investment bank in California and New York and the local banking industry.”

Silicon Valley Bank, with $209 billion in assets, and Signature Bank, with $110 billion, created shockwaves with their descent into insolvency. Stocks in regional banks plummeted initially, and regulators sought to assure bank customers coast to coast that the sky was not falling.

Some area bankers said they heard from customers, wondering what it all meant for their accounts. Nothing was the prevailing response.

Several joined in issuing a press release titled, “Good News For Waco: Your Banks Are Strong.” Signatories besides Nesbitt were Todd Moore, chairman and CEO of Alliance Bank Central Texas; Dana Hassell, president and CEO of American Bank; David Lacy, president and CEO of Community Bank & Trust; and Joe Barrow, chairman and CEO of The First National Bank of Central Texas.

“The events of the past week are another example of why where you choose to bank matters,” the press release says. “Community bankers live and work in the communities we serve. We bring in local deposits and loans while managing our risk so that we remain safe and sound in any environment.

“Banking locally is always a wise decision.”

In the case of Silicon Valley and Signature, a panic started when the publicly traded banks’ stock prices started falling, Moore said.

“That’s completely different from community banks, which do the same thing we’ve been doing for decades,” Moore said.

He said the crises involving Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank may serve as teaching moments. He said customers with only a cursory understanding of how banks work may have sought more information and clarity.

“A more educated consumer is not a bad thing,” Moore said.

The New York Times reported the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. invoked a “systemic risk exception,” which means the government can make uninsured depositors whole. FDIC coverage is typically limited to $250,000 per account. The newspaper said the move was meant to allay fears of jittery customers of these banks and the industry as a whole.

Asked if the FDIC, the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve may have deemed these banks too large to fail, Barrow said, “The people in power thought they were. They thought there would be systemic problems if they did not go in and shore things up. I can appreciate that. But what concerns me a little bit is this: ‘When is a bank too big to fail?’ Is ours? Those with assets over $100 billion, $200 billion? Only those in New York or Los Angeles? How about those in Waco or Temple?”

He said the answer to those questions is above his pay grade.

“We’re concerned with running a bank that is safe and sound, giving investors and depositors a good return,” Barrow said.

The press release bankers signed says Silicon Valley Bank and Signature “are extremely large banks that focus on servicing the tech sector, tech start-up companies, and non-traditional bank activities.

“They both saw extreme growth over the past few years and their funding base can fluctuate very rapidly depending on investors’ appetite for start-up companies. We saw this week how dangerous that can be.”

Some have likened closings this month to the financial crisis in 2008, when the federal government spent billions on bank bailouts. The New York Times reported taxpayers bore the brunt of that assistance, while fees paid by banks to the FDIC will assist the two banks now in question.

“In 2008, it was an asset problem,” Moore said. “This was a confidence problem involving the volatility of the deposit base.”

Nesbitt said the decision by local bankers to sign a statement assuring customers of the safety of their institutions made him proud.

Likewise Moore said he looks forward to a meeting soon with a peer group of independent bankers who talk about industry issues.

“It will be interesting to get their take,” he said. “I’m not sure many markets would have this community spirit, another reason I enjoy living in Waco.”