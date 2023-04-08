Cars whir by the busy intersection of Valley Mills Drive and the Interstate 35 frontage road Friday afternoon, likely on their way home to end the work week.

Local barber Jimmy Rangel, 40, had just left work too, but instead of going home, Rangel parked his car in a lot nearby, grabbed his tools and found a client at the intersection to give a fresh haircut. Each Friday afternoon when Rangel leaves his job at Ascension Providence, he cruises the streets of Waco to find homeless people in need of a new do. With his cape, razor and shears in tow, he will meet his clients where they are and give them the salon treatment, even if that means setting up shop at a busy street corner.

Rangel said he offers his service to homeless people because he knows what it’s like to be in their shoes. Growing up, Rangel said he got into “sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll” at a very young age. The lifestyle’s instant gratification and a lack of self-discipline fueled him for many years, he said.

“I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley, partying, cocaine, booze, with a punk rock band … and I was like 13 or something like that,” Rangel said. “These cats are like 19, 20.”

His goal of being a barber was not always clear, but many steps along the way led him to where he is now, as a full-time employee and as a student at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy. The sureness in what he is doing is something he never experienced until he began cutting hair, and the timing was everything, he said.

In 2016 Rangel met his significant other and said as someone who had always wanted to be in love, she unlocked a potential for him. Then, near the end of 2017 he cut his mother’s hair for the first time and decided he also wanted to start cutting his own hair.

Over the last three years working at the hospital Rangel has also volunteered his time to cut patients’ hair there and at the Quality Care of Waco senior community.

He said once before he ever cut a homeless person’s hair he was delivering a food tray at work to an obese man who could not leave his hospital bed and asked the man if he would like a haircut. Rangel gave him a “million-dollar mullet” and said the next day the floor director went into the man’s room and saw him smiling in the mirror for the first time since he had been admitted. Rangel was selected for an award at the hospital in 2021 for his service.

In 2020 a picture someone else posted of Rangel giving a haircut to a man on Waco Drive gained traction on Facebook, with people asking who he was and how to contribute to his ministry. He said his mom saw the post and shared it saying, “My son is the Unknown Barber,” creating the nickname he now dons on his smock.

He said he later realized the symbolism in the post, hinting at themes akin to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“The Unknown Soldier is the story of a soldier who goes over there and fights and dies and doesn’t get any credit, except from God,” Rangel said. “… She put the post and I didn’t even realize it until almost a year later.”

Rangel said 2020 was one of the best and worst years of his life. Six months after the post, his mother passed away from COVID-19. But Rangel said if he had not started cutting hair when he did, he never would have cut hair for homeless people or gone viral, and it was a confirmation that he was doing what he was called to.

“If I would have put it off like I did everything else in my life, I would have never gotten to make my mom proud,” he said. “I would have never become the Unknown Barber. I had a preacher once tell me, ‘Where God guides he provides.’”

Last year Rangel applied for a $10,000 cosmetology scholarship at Champions. Shop owner Lorraine Gritten said Rangel did not get the scholarship because she thought he would be better suited for barber school. There was not a barber scholarship in place, but she wanted to make sure he got to go to school anyway.

Gritten said the school fronted $4,000 of his tuition and set up a fundraiser for the rest.

“I said, ‘You know what, you’re starting school,’” Gritten said.

She said that since Rangel started school he has been committed to the craft, with big dreams and a no-excuse mindset.

“There’s been times in the beginning his truck would break down and he would walk home and walk to school,” Gritten said. “He’s doing a really good job at our school.”

Anyone interested in getting their own million-dollar mullet from the Unknown Barber can visit him for $10 at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy, 1300 Lake Air Drive.