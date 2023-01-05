Waco Bowen foundation gift supports Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network youth center

The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network has received a $25,000 donation from the Bowen Family Foundation to advance the work being done for young adults experiencing homelessness.

The Bowen Family Foundation, based in Waco, is a foundation established by Texas country music singer and songwriter Wade Bowen and his family to directly support children, youth and their families in and around Waco.

The foundation’s donation, officially awarded on Nov. 19, will support the installation of an industrial kitchen at the Dobey Center. It is a drop-in support center that provides immediate, accessible, trauma-informed services for youth and young adults experiencing homelessness, assisting their transition into stable housing.

The Dobey Center is a program provided through the Klaras Center for Families (KCF), which provides child and adolescent behavioral health services of the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.

KCF leadership is deeply appreciative of the Bowen Family Foundation and its support, said Katherine Bennett, program manager at the Klaras Center for Families.

“With the access to an industrial kitchen, our at-risk and homeless youth and young adults will enjoy prepared meals, be empowered to learn cooking skills, and therefore take steps to be more self-sufficient,” she said.

Ron Kimbell, director for the Klaras Center for Families, added, “This generous donation will help countless homeless youth and young adults in our community as they utilize the supports at the DOBEY Drop-in Center to locate and access stable housing.”

The donation provided by the Bowen Family Foundation will assist the Dobey Center’s mission by enabling Dobey staff to prepare nutritious meals for homeless youth and young adults challenged with homelessness and food insecurity, he said.