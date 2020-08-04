Waco budget would earmark $20.1 million to continue street upgrades

“I don’t want to take a machete to this thing or a chainsaw, because I think it’s a really good budget,” Holmes said. “But I would like to find a way to save a quarter to a half of a cent on tax relief in there, which is 250 (thousand) to half a million bucks... over the course of several years.”

Holmes also talked about possibly stretching the eight-year pavement management program into a 10- to 11-year program, and changing the budget to reflect unfilled city positions.

District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird said there were too many unknown economic factors tied to the ongoing pandemic for him to agree to a tax rate cut.

“It is the fact that with the uncertainty on [property tax], the uncertainty surrounding sales tax, how the world will look over the next year, the fact that property valuations in economic recessions and situations like this normally… the real economic impact in the numbers really lag a year or two," he said.

Kinnaird said there’s also too much uncertainty over what decisions the state Legislature will make next year regarding local taxes.

District 4 Darius Ewing said he was undecided on a tax rate cut, but there’s little point in cutting the tax rate arbitrarily only to raise it even more next year.