Waco cancer center put out by frozen pipes returns to home base

Amanda Scott, a registered nurse who has worked for the center for four years, said she has found herself holding more hands and comforting more patients this past year than previous ones, when family members were free to come into the center and wait with patients during treatments.

“It definitely changes your approach to it, because whenever patients come in, especially for their first few cycles, they’re so nervous,” Scott said.

She said by the time the storm happened, nurses had grown accustomed to offering more emotional support to patients than usual. When the power outages hit, she worried for them, and eventually for herself and her co-workers, too, she said.

“My first thoughts was like, ‘What are our patients going to do? How are they going to see the doctor? How are they going to get treatments?,’” she said. “But then also, I mean, you think about yourself. ‘Where am I going to work? What are we going to do to get hours?’”

Getting back to the regular facilities is a relief, she said.

“We’re definitely really glad to be home because there’s no place like home,” Scott said. “I mean, we made it work over there and we I think we all did an awesome job, but there’s no place like home.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.