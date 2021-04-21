Waco cancer center put out by frozen pipes returns to home base

The Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center is back to providing radiation treatments and chemotherapy at its usual home base, after broken waterlines during February’s icy blast forced providers to adapt to continue serving some 30 patients daily.
“Unlike primary care doctors or other doctors’ offices, cancer patients can’t go to the emergency room to get their chemotherapy. They can’t go to the emergency room to get their radiation therapy,” McClinton center director Tameka Jones said. “So we had a duty to figure out how we were going to treat our patients.”
Patients receiving radiation had to travel to Killeen or Temple for a few weeks, some with the help from a deal between Waco Transit and hospital officials, while chemotherapy patients received infusions in an improvised treatment center set up nearby, in an auditorium at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
The radiation department moved back in to its usual home March 22, and the rest of the staff moved back in April 9.
The McClinton center has a backup generator, but it froze up while the regular power was out early in the weeklong stretch of record cold, Jones said. Then a water pipe broke, flooding the facility and causing an estimated $1 million in damage, though the final cost has not yet been tallied, she said. Repairs started soon after the storm passed.
Any interruption in treatment is stressful for cancer patients because of how time-sensitive the treatments are, Jones said. As soon as the power was back, patients were leaving anxious messages about missed appointments, only to receive word about the burst pipes later that day.
During the storm, social workers for the cancer center, including Grace Brown, were fielding calls from patients left high and dry by the outages, including some on supplemental oxygen and in need of a power source to keep their machines running.
Jones said nearly every department had a hand in setting up a temporary chemotherapy infusion center in the auditorium at Hillcrest over the course of one weekend.
“Looking back, I don’t think I slept a lot,” she said. “I’m sure a lot of my team didn’t sleep a lot.”
After the temporary center was up and running, the staff had to put more time into following up with patients and making sure no one had been skipped over after the center was closed for a week.
“There were patients, believe it or not, still driving up to the cancer center even though you could see the construction workers,” Jones said.
Radiation and other teams relocated to Baylor Scott & White facilities in either Temple or Killeen, adding distance to the drives for patients, some of whom were already driving to Waco for treatments from as far away as Waxahachie.
Brown and Dylan Kirby, another social worker at the center, worked out a deal with Waco Transit to use city vehicles to transport patients who needed rides from Waco to Killeen. Community Cancer Association and Stanley’s Heart, two local nonprofits, worked with Waco Transit to cover patients’ fare when necessary.
“That was a really huge help to patients, we hope in making sure that they had transportation and access to get back and forth, because it is a long drive,” Brown said. “Even some who were comfortable driving maybe didn’t feel comfortable driving the distance or at night in the dark.”
In some ways, the disruptions brought on by COVID-19 almost a year before the freeze had prepared the staff to rise to the occasion, Jones said.
Anyone receiving cancer treatment, even before the pandemic, would be told to limit contact with strangers and wash their hands regularly. But daily operations at the center had changed drastically in response to COVID-19. To prevent the coronavirus from spreading, patients could no longer bring family members in with them under most circumstances. Patients have to remain masked during infusion treatments, which can last anywhere from 30 minutes to 6 hours depending on their diagnoses and course of treatment.
“One of the biggest struggles for our patients is when patients get a new cancer diagnosis,” Jones said. “They need a lot of support, and they usually get to bring a visitor with them.”
Amanda Scott, a registered nurse who has worked for the center for four years, said she has found herself holding more hands and comforting more patients this past year than previous ones, when family members were free to come into the center and wait with patients during treatments.
“It definitely changes your approach to it, because whenever patients come in, especially for their first few cycles, they’re so nervous,” Scott said.
She said by the time the storm happened, nurses had grown accustomed to offering more emotional support to patients than usual. When the power outages hit, she worried for them, and eventually for herself and her co-workers, too, she said.
“My first thoughts was like, ‘What are our patients going to do? How are they going to see the doctor? How are they going to get treatments?,’” she said. “But then also, I mean, you think about yourself. ‘Where am I going to work? What are we going to do to get hours?’”
Getting back to the regular facilities is a relief, she said.
“We’re definitely really glad to be home because there’s no place like home,” Scott said. “I mean, we made it work over there and we I think we all did an awesome job, but there’s no place like home.”