Waco changes policies after mistakes surrounding shoeshine man's death

Peterson acknowledged mistakes were made and declined to speculate whether Pearson might have been saved had he been rushed to the hospital as soon as he was found unresponsive instead of 2½ hours later.

“You can second-guess all you want, but the fact was that he was a sick man,” Peterson said Monday. “Things like this happen. But what can you say? It is just the way it is.”

Peterson, a retired state trooper, said he relies on police officers or paramedics to tell him a person is dead before he declares them dead.

“Long story short, it was just an oversight,” Peterson said. “They thought he was deceased. He was cold and his pulse was just so low that it was undetectable. It was a mistake. It just happened.”

After Pearson’s death, his friends and neighbors knew he has a brother in Las Vegas and a sister in Indiana but initially were at a loss about how to contact them.

Those friends, including former U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards, former Ambassador to Sweden Lyndon Olson and Waco bank executive Sam Brown vowed to ensure Pearson’s burial expenses would be covered, that he would not be buried by the county in a pauper’s grave, if none of his family members could be located.