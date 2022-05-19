Waco chess team captures 1st place nationally

Seventh-graders Alex Bianchi and Logan Shafer from the Waco Homeschool Chess Club won first place in the Bughouse competition at the National Middle School Championship April 28-May 1 in Grapevine.

The championship drew 931 competitors from 35 states in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The USCF (United States Chess Federation) crowned the team of Bianchi and Shafer and the Florida duo of Advait Nair and Akshat Suresh as co-champions with scores of 8.0/10.0.

After tiebreaker points were calculated, the Waco team came away with the first-place medals. Bianchi and Shafer beat the team from Florida head-to-head in both matches during the final round of the tournament.

Bughouse is a popular chess variant. In Bughouse, two teams of two players face each other on two boards. Teammates use opposite colors and give captured pieces to their partner.

A partner has the option of either moving a piece like in a standard chess game or placing a captured piece received from the other partner. The time control is five minutes with no delay.