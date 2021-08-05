Waco chess tournament crowns champs

Sixty students in kindergarten through 12th grade took part in the 2021 Waco Scholastic Chess Championship, conducted by Innovative Chess Solutions, at the Waco Convention Center on July 17.

It was the largest chess tournament held in the city of Waco, breaking the previous record set at the convention center in 1973.

The tournament included players from 15 counties. Among them, three McLennan County residents won trophies.

Dayton Mathews of Crawford High School won all five of his games and received first place in the unrated section. Joseph Schneider of China Spring Intermediate School received the fourth-place trophy in the U600 section.

Logan Shafer, a local home-schooler who served as the chief assistant tournament director, was awarded the first-place trophy in the championship section and received the title of Waco Scholastic Chess Champion. This title is given to the highest-scoring player in the championship section who resides in McLennan County or an adjacent county.

Caleb Brown, a rising local home-schooled high school junior, served as the chief tournament director. He is the president/founder of Innovative Chess Solutions and has been a certified tournament director since April 2019.