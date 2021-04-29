Waco church retires millions in medical debt for county residents

"We want them to know this is done in the name of the Lord," Durham said.

High levels of debt, particularly when overdue and sent to collections, can affect access to housing, higher education and loans. The burden of unpaid medical bills can be crushing for those on the lower rungs of the economic ladder and it's a problem that disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic communities.

A 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances by the Federal Reserve showed that, in general, white families have more financial reserves to cushion unexpected expenses such as medical bills with the typical white family having eight times the wealth of a typical Black family and five times that of a Hispanic family.

Sammy Salazar, community data specialist for non-profit Prosper Waco, pointed to data on debt compiled by the Urban Institute that shows 25% of McLennan County residents with credit bureau records had medical debt that went to collections after 90 days of non-payment.

For communities of color in the county, defined as ZIP Code areas where 60% of the population is non-white, that percentage went to 38%. The median amount of medical debt owed in collections was $668 for the county, $829 for communities of color.