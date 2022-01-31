Waco City Council set to share $1 million in federal recovery money with MCC

MCC, which has an enrollment of about 8,500, has also received American Rescue Act funding to provide direct financial aid to needy students.

The city of Waco's ARP allotment was divided into four categories: Costs of responding to the public health emergency and its economic impacts; premium pay for essential workers during the pandemic; replacing lost public sector revenue; and making investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Sarpy said cities were directed to use 2019 as their model year to determine how much revenue they lost because of the pandemic’s interference, but Sarpy said it wasn’t clear what transactions cities should count and what should be excluded.

“There are some questions about what all needs to be included, based off the guidance the U.S. Treasury and the U.S. Census Bureau has provided,” Sarpy said.

For example, it wasn’t clear if the city assuming control and sole ownership of the Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sewerage System in 2019 should be counted.