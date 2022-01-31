Waco City Council set to share $1 million in federal recovery money with MCC

The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider giving $1 million of its American Rescue Plan allotment to McLennan Community College, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An interlocal agreement would allow the city to give the money to MCC to support its job training efforts while offsetting the college's pandemic-era revenue losses due to depressed enrollment and loss of state funding.
“All their courses and job training they do help support the local economy and improving economic impacts for residents and attendees of the college,” said Nicholas Sarpy, director of the city's office of management and budget.
The city has been promised $34.7 million from the federal coronavirus-related stimulus package approved last March. Under the funding formula, a portion of the money is reserved for offsetting public revenue lost due to the pandemic.
The U.S. Treasury finalized guidelines in January for how municipalities should apply for and use ARP funding, giving applicants the choice between calculating their revenue loss or taking a standard allocation of up to $10 million. The city chose the $10 million standard allocation, $1 million of which will go to MCC.
The city plans to spend a total of $1.5 million of the American Rescue Act allotment on job training, including the MCC contribution.
MCC, which has an enrollment of about 8,500, has also received American Rescue Act funding to provide direct financial aid to needy students.
The city of Waco's ARP allotment was divided into four categories: Costs of responding to the public health emergency and its economic impacts; premium pay for essential workers during the pandemic; replacing lost public sector revenue; and making investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Sarpy said cities were directed to use 2019 as their model year to determine how much revenue they lost because of the pandemic’s interference, but Sarpy said it wasn’t clear what transactions cities should count and what should be excluded.
“There are some questions about what all needs to be included, based off the guidance the U.S. Treasury and the U.S. Census Bureau has provided,” Sarpy said.
For example, it wasn’t clear if the city assuming control and sole ownership of the Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sewerage System in 2019 should be counted.
“Based on the guidance that was available at the time, when we were originally doing the taxation, we had two polar opposite extremes,” Sarpy said. “Based on those, we determined the safest course for the city was just to do the standard allowance.”
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council will review an informal report about several affordable housing developments seeking low-income housing tax credits through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
Interim Community Services Director Raynesha Hudnell said all of Waco’s applicants are applying for 9% tax credits, which require developers to compete with each other. Each development will request resolutions of support from the council, which will increase their overall score when TDHCA evaluates them.
“Potentially, the construction for all of these units, if they receive the award from the state, will begin sometime in 2022 or early 2023,” Hudnell, said.
Hudnell said she will be back with requests for resolutions of support from the city for each of the developments during the planned Feb. 15 city council meeting. The proposals are as follows:
Tejas Housing Group proposes to build The Enclave, containing 88 housing units, 74 affordable units and 14 for market-rate, at 2500 Lake Shore Drive.
CSH La Salle Avenue Lofts Ltd. seeks to build a 108-unit development at 1700 La Salle Ave, with 92 units earmarked for affordable housing.
Palladium USA International Inc. and Riva Switzerland Inc. propose a 132-unit development at 705 S. 5th Street with 84 affordable units and 48 market-rate units.
The Waco City Council will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday for a work session followed by a 6 p.m. business session the Bosque Theater inside Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. To register ahead of time to speak on agenda items or during the hearing of visitors, register at www.waco-texas.com/council-speaker.asp, by emailing CSO@wacotx.gov or by calling 254-750-5750.