The Waco City Council Tuesday will hold a public hearing on a request to rezone 25 acres for an apartment complex near Old Lorena Road and U.S. Highway 84.

Planning Director Clint Peters said Bob Davis, who owns and has worked on the nearby Sunwest Village development for about 20 years, is selling the plot to apartment developer ECI Ventures, LLC. The plot is currently zoned for R-1B single-family residences.

The proposed R-3C multifamily zoning would allow up to 25 units per acre – 625 units total – but Peters said he doesn’t think the complex will reach the maximum. He guessed the apartment complex will fall somewhere in the 300-unit range, but has not seen the developer’s plans yet.

The Waco Plan Commission voted to recommend approval of the rezoning 7-0 on May 23.

The apartments at the corner of Old Lorena Road and Church Road would border and connect to the Cotton Belt Trail to the north, “a built-in amenity for an apartment complex,” he said.

Peters said the apartments are in line with a larger plan for the Highway 84 corridor, with the undeveloped corners at the intersection of the highway and Old Lorena Road zoned for commercial development. Housing density in the area is meant to increase moving east toward the major intersection, with the lower density single-family Sunwest Village bordering duplexes to the east, and the proposed apartments closest to Old Lorena Road.

“The idea would be you’d have some higher density residential because it’s along major roads, you have the trail system for amenities,” Peters said. “And then ultimately that corner … is going to most likely develop for a retail-commercial center because you have commercial on the other two corners as well.

Peters said the project fits in with future planning of nearby subdivisions, as the collector street Stageline Drive will eventually connect east to Old Lorena Road with new development to help the flow of traffic from Highway 84. A small piece of the collector road south of the Prosperity Trail loop would be left unpaved until the plot between the apartment complex and Sunwest subdivision is developed, he said.

“Right now everybody in the subdivision either has to go out to Harris Creek or to 84, and then once this collector’s built it will give another option to go out to Old Lorena without having to get on that main highway,” Peters said.

If the zoning approved is approved by council Tuesday, the developer’s plans will not need plan commission or council approval again, unless they ask for economic incentives, Peters said. The plot is not within a Tax Increment Financing Zone.

Mining and excavation

A public hearing will be held on a special permit application for excavation, mining and removal of material on a 44-acre plot bordering the Brazos River between the Lake Shore Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridges.

The special permit, which would be held by owner CC Waco 521 Land Holdings, L.P., would cover a small portion of a 521-acre tract, Peters said. The large plot could be part of a master plan development in the future.

“We don’t have a lot of information on their plans yet, but one of the things they wanted to go ahead and start doing is digging out this area, a little over 40 acres, for an amenity feature,” he said.

“Within the next two to three months we’ll see their plans for the development that will start coming through the approval process with the plats. It’s all residentially zoned, so you would anticipate that it would be residential development.”

Peters said usually concern around mining operations has to do with traffic, noise and dust pollution when they’re adjacent to residential neighborhoods. However, this operation within an undeveloped area is isolated, he said, and the construction access point would be Lake Shore Drive, a major arterial street.

“Honestly, when we went back out there to try to take pictures of it, it’s so far away from the road you can’t even see it from the main road,” he said.

The permit would be granted for two years, a shorter window than past mining operations in anticipation of the ultimate development, Peters said. The excavation in close proximity to the Brazos is in line with the city’s vision for the riverfront, as it will become some kind of amenity, he said.

The developer has already obtained a floodplain permit.

The Waco Plan Commission on May 23 recommended approval of the permit with a vote 7-0.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting:

The council will hear an update on Mission Waco’s Creekside Community Village, an affordable housing project to contain some 328 units. The city could award the nonprofit $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for land acquisition.

Finance Director Nicholas Sarpy will give a presentation on the city’s proposed fiscal year 2024 rate and fee schedule, including some increasing utility rates and fees for city amenities.

The city council will conduct a public hearing to consider the expansion of TIF 4 to include some 1,017 acres of vacant or underdeveloped properties south of Highway 6 and west of Interstate 35.