Waco City Council to vote on impact fees, stormwater utility fees

The fees would be used to help fund an estimated $160 million in water, wastewater and road infrastructure needed to support expected new development, and would vary based on the area of town, exempting homes in most long-established areas of the city. The fee on single-family homes inside city limits but outside the exemption area would be $4,500.

The council will hold a public hearing for the proposed stormwater fees during its business session. Anyone who wants to register to comment must do so by 11 a.m. Tuesday, either online at http://www.waco-texas.com/council-speaker.asp, by email at citysecretary@wacotx.gov.

The new utility would charge monthly stormwater fees for homes and businesses and are projected to provide around $6.2 million annually for maintenance and new construction on the city’s drainage systems. Work toward the new utility, which allows for the dedicated revenue source, started about two years ago when the city hired civil engineering firm Walker Partners to conduct a stormwater study, Ford said.

The city has identified an estimated $124 million in needed stormwater infrastructure work.

The proposal includes an average single-family residential fee of $5.35 per month, with wider variation for commercial properties depending largely on size.

If approved, the stormwater utility fees would start in October of next year and the impact fees would go into effect in June, but would be phased in 20% at a time over the course of several years.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.