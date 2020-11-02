Waco City Council to vote on impact fees, stormwater utility fees

The Waco City Council will take its final votes Tuesday on two new fees to pay for infrastructure: Impact fees and a stormwater utility fee.
The council voted approved both measures on first reading during its Oct. 20 meeting. Impact fees are assessed on new construction to offset the cost of new water, wastewater and road infrastructure that new development incurs.
The stormwater measure affects a far wider range of property owners, with a monthly fee on residential and commercial properties dedicated to improving the city’s stormwater system.
The council meets for a 6 p.m. business session by videoconference after a 3 p.m. work session. Meetings are streamed live at wccc.tv.
Impact fees have been used by other Texas cities to shift some of the burden of new development from current property taxpayers and utility ratepayers onto developers.
During the last city council meeting, Waco City Councilman Jim Holmes voted against the impact fees, and employees with Turner Behringer Real Estate submitted comments in opposition to the fees as written.
“We had lots of good comments,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. “Staff is not recommending any changes to the ordinance. Of course council can make any revisions they might want to make, but from staff’s perspective it’s the same ordinance.”
The fees would be used to help fund an estimated $160 million in water, wastewater and road infrastructure needed to support expected new development, and would vary based on the area of town, exempting homes in most long-established areas of the city. The fee on single-family homes inside city limits but outside the exemption area would be $4,500.
The council will hold a public hearing for the proposed stormwater fees during its business session. Anyone who wants to register to comment must do so by 11 a.m. Tuesday, either online at http://www.waco-texas.com/council-speaker.asp, by email at citysecretary@wacotx.gov.
The new utility would charge monthly stormwater fees for homes and businesses and are projected to provide around $6.2 million annually for maintenance and new construction on the city’s drainage systems. Work toward the new utility, which allows for the dedicated revenue source, started about two years ago when the city hired civil engineering firm Walker Partners to conduct a stormwater study, Ford said.
The city has identified an estimated $124 million in needed stormwater infrastructure work.
The proposal includes an average single-family residential fee of $5.35 per month, with wider variation for commercial properties depending largely on size.
If approved, the stormwater utility fees would start in October of next year and the impact fees would go into effect in June, but would be phased in 20% at a time over the course of several years.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.