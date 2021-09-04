Waco clinic part of quick Planned Parenthood pivot in face of new Texas abortion limits

“If you can’t make a profit, you won’t be around for too long,” he said.

Capson said that while many people associate Planned Parenthood solely with abortions, it provides a range of women’s health services, and there have been no talks about minimizing those resources or closing clinics.

“We have not closed down any of our clinics. We are still scheduling patients at all of our centers and we are continuing to provide care for patients within our legal limits and we plan to continue to do so,” Capson said.

She said the nonprofit’s goals remain the same as before the law took effect.

“We want people to be able to choose the options that they want,” Capson said. “Whether that is to choose to continue their pregnancy, choose to terminate, choose adoption … we feel like every person has the right to choose what is best for them and their health.”

Ayres said women across the country need to take note of what is happening in Texas.

“Whether you support abortions or not this bill is in an infringement on women’s rights and marginalizes and penalizes women who do not have resources to seek an abortion should she choose to exercise her constitutional right,” Ayres said.