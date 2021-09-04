Waco clinic part of quick Planned Parenthood pivot in face of new Texas abortion limits

With the nation’s strictest abortion law in effect since Wednesday in Texas, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas is acting on preparations started when the law passed in early spring to continue providing services within the new limits.
Initial legal challenges did not convince the Supreme Court to preemptively halt implementation based on the 1973 precedent that has since guaranteed access to abortion. So the nonprofit knew resources would be needed quickly, said Tonya Capson, health services regional director for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. Cpason oversees health centers in Waco, Austin and Paris.
“We had to really redo things. We had to think outside the box,” Capson said. “We had to make sure we were following the law in Texas and so that really meant that we had to stop providing services in one way and start lookin at providing services in another way overnight.”
A big part of the preparations involved building relationships with clinics in New Mexico, Louisiana, Colorado, Oklahoma and Arkansas that would be able to provide legal abortions for women from Texas, where providers now cannot provide abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, earlier than the vast majority of abortions.
“We wanted to form those relationships so that we would be able to provide a warm hand-off from our patients to an abortion provider outside of Texas,” Capson said.
The organization is also working to identify funding sources to support travel, sometimes to clinics hundreds of miles away.
“We talk to patients and let them know we do have resources. We can get you in touch with a provider outside of Texas,” Capson said. “We can provide you with funding. We do screening and we have other resources and work with other organizations that provide funding for abortion care.”
Traveling for an abortion used to be the norm for women in Central Texas, said Josette Ayres, a longtime Waco resident and a member of the Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas governing board.
“I think about the women in our community, before we brought back the Waco Health Center, that had to drive to Dallas, to Fort Worth, to Austin, who had to take time off from work, who now have to go even farther out of state to seek that care. It is unconscionable, thinking about standing in those women’s shoes,” said Ayres, who works as director of Quinn Campus Inc.
Women should have the resources and options to exercise their rights, and having to travel takes away options, especially for women who are already in a difficult financial situation, she said.
LaRaine DuPuy, another Waco resident who has served on past rosters for Planned Parenthood Greater Texas, said she is worried for the women who want an abortion but will not be able to travel.
“Women with means, who who have financial ability, they will be able to travel to states like New Mexico or Colorado that have safe legal abortion providers, but women who don’t … they will either be forced to continue with a pregnancy that they don’t want to continue or they will go to the back alleys again just like prior to Roe v. Wade and we will see more botched abortions, more deaths of women who accessed illegal abortion services,” DuPuy said.
Ayres said a large percentage of women who will be severely affected are already marginalized.
“This will impact their lives, particularly those who don’t often have a voice, Black women, Hispanic women, women of color, women who are already stigmatized,” she said.
Pro-Life Waco Founding Director John Pisciotta said the new Texas law takes the state one step closer to banning abortion.
“Wow, something that we worked for so hard,” Pisciotta said. “There is a lot of work in what we do and it is a reality this week that there won’t be any preborn babies killed in Waco.”
The organization’s work includes sidewalk counselors outside Planned Parenthood in Waco who try to convince women to make the right decision for themselves and their baby, he said.
Pisciotta said he does not believe Planned Parenthood will be able to financially survive in Waco.
“If you can’t make a profit, you won’t be around for too long,” he said.
Capson said that while many people associate Planned Parenthood solely with abortions, it provides a range of women’s health services, and there have been no talks about minimizing those resources or closing clinics.
“We have not closed down any of our clinics. We are still scheduling patients at all of our centers and we are continuing to provide care for patients within our legal limits and we plan to continue to do so,” Capson said.
She said the nonprofit’s goals remain the same as before the law took effect.
“We want people to be able to choose the options that they want,” Capson said. “Whether that is to choose to continue their pregnancy, choose to terminate, choose adoption … we feel like every person has the right to choose what is best for them and their health.”
Ayres said women across the country need to take note of what is happening in Texas.
“Whether you support abortions or not this bill is in an infringement on women’s rights and marginalizes and penalizes women who do not have resources to seek an abortion should she choose to exercise her constitutional right,” Ayres said.
She said she especially hopes young women who have never had to live with such limited access to abortions will pay attention.
“It is easier to lose a right than to gain that right back,” Ayres said. “The fights ahead to ensure this doesn’t happen in other states, to see if measures can be done to overturn this legislation, are important. … It gets complicated by politics, religion, ideology, but at the end of the day, it is about a woman being able to care for herself and seek the care she needs. That is basic.”