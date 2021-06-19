Waco comes together to celebrate Juneteenth as new national holiday with deep local significance

Spirits and hopes were high at this year’s Juneteenth parade in Waco, where participants and spectators alike celebrated the day’s new status as a federal holiday with a parade that outdid last year’s.
The Juneteenth parade, once again organized by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, took a different route this year that wound from Heritage Square near Waco City Hall, across the Washington Avenue bridge, down Elm Avenue, through neighborhoods and concluded at the former Paul Quinn College campus. Juneteenth has been a state holiday since 1980 and has been widely celebrated in Central Texas since news, and enforcement, of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas in 1865.
Getting ready for the parade, Rachel Pate, vice president of economic development for the chamber, zoomed around the Heritage Square parking lot on a Blue Duck rental scooter sporting Africa-shaped earrings painted with the colors of the Pan-African flag and a manicure bearing the same red, black and green color scheme.
“It’s like snow on Christmas,” Pate said. “Juneteenth on a Saturday, and now it’s a federal holiday. It’s the trifecta.”
Last summer, nationwide protests against racism and police violence against people of color brought the holiday more outside attention from people who did not usually celebrate it.
Last year’s Juneteenth celebration was one of the largest in Waco’s recent history. African American residents who have celebrated the holiday for years turned out in masks alongside newcomers, some of whom had only recently learned about the holiday and its significance.
Pate said this year was even bigger, with almost 100 registered groups. In between checking in with volunteers and directing cars and floats, she said changes to the parade route were partially meant to make the celebration feel more like a communitywide event.
“Being able to come over the bridge last year, we could see how far it stretched and how many diverse people were in the crowd,” Pate said. “It’s more extended, it’s more inclusive, and it gives us a longer celebration."
While workers hoisted the Juneteenth flag into the air on a crane, Mayor Dillon Meek read a proclamation acknowledging the historic decision and describing the origins of the holiday, when Union soldiers reached enslaved people on June 19, 1865, in Galveston and informed them they had been freed.
Nearby, Pate cheered.
New Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian, the first Black woman to hold the position, wore her uniform while serving as grand marshal of this year’s parade. Victorian said she participated in Juneteenth parades and events in her previous role as an assistant chief for Houston Police, and she expects the holiday felt a little different this year in Houston as well.
“After the events of last summer and then the push for diversity, equity and inclusion, and everybody doing some perspective-taking and seeing other people’s vision, it’s starting to take on new meaning,” Victorian said.
She said for her, Juneteenth’s new status as a federal holiday does not change her own personal feelings about the holiday.
“I just appreciate the acknowledgement as a first step for us going in the right direction, connecting and being more of a community, being more accepting of each other’s culture and history,” Victorian said. “I think that’s very important.”
April Walker, a 34-year resident of Waco who recently moved to Troy, said she has been coming to the parade since her father brought her as a little girl. She came back from Troy with her own family to attend this year's celebrations in Waco. Her spot along the parade route on Elm Avenue was only a few blocks from the location of Dr. Alfred T. Braithwaite, Walker’s great-grandfather and one of the first African American doctors in Waco.
“We’ve come every year, and this is the biggest it’s ever been,” Walker said. “Now it’s almost like it’s for the entire community.”
She said while there is a risk the holiday could become further commercialized now that it is a national holiday, the positives outweigh the negatives in her mind.
“For it to be recognized on a national scale truly brings a lot of joy to my heart,” Walker said. “I just feel like the national platform enhances what’s already been happening.”
A team of Baylor University volunteers painstakingly guided their parade balloon under low power lines, across the Washington Avenue Bridge and along Elm Avenue.
Behind them, a team from Baylor Libraries pushed carts with information about the school's Black Gospel Music Restoration Project. The project began in 2005 as an ongoing effort to collect and digitize Black gospel records from across the country, primarily from the 1940s through the 1970s, that would otherwise be lost to time. The project provided selections and information included in an exhibit for the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African-American History in Washington, D.C., when it opened in 2016.
Some of the project's music is copyrighted, but many of the recordings are free to listen to. The project’s blog can be found at https://bit.ly/3qbhMC1.
Baylor Libraries spokesperson Eric Ames said this marked the first time the project had a presence in the parade. He said people snagged photos of their posters to capture the URL for the project.
“We definitely want to increase visibility within our local community, because we’ve done a pretty good job with national attention but we haven’t always done a great job of reaching people in our own backyard,” Ames said.
Linda Weaver, president of the local National Women in Agriculture Association chapter, carried a banner with other members of her organization. She said making Juneteenth a federal holiday is a way of recognizing the past in a healthy way.
“One of the ways of healing is to acknowledge, to look at what is happening and go forth and do things differently,” Weaver said. “And I think that’s what this represents to me, to do things differently. My mother, my grandmother and my great-great grandmother who was a slave, all of those things matter. Your history is your history, but to be acknowledged … that’s what it’s about.”