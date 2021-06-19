Waco comes together to celebrate Juneteenth as new national holiday with deep local significance

“After the events of last summer and then the push for diversity, equity and inclusion, and everybody doing some perspective-taking and seeing other people’s vision, it’s starting to take on new meaning,” Victorian said.

She said for her, Juneteenth’s new status as a federal holiday does not change her own personal feelings about the holiday.

“I just appreciate the acknowledgement as a first step for us going in the right direction, connecting and being more of a community, being more accepting of each other’s culture and history,” Victorian said. “I think that’s very important.”

April Walker, a 34-year resident of Waco who recently moved to Troy, said she has been coming to the parade since her father brought her as a little girl. She came back from Troy with her own family to attend this year's celebrations in Waco. Her spot along the parade route on Elm Avenue was only a few blocks from the location of Dr. Alfred T. Braithwaite, Walker’s great-grandfather and one of the first African American doctors in Waco.

“We’ve come every year, and this is the biggest it’s ever been,” Walker said. “Now it’s almost like it’s for the entire community.”