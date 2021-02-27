Waco community, business leader Tom Salome, who led Lipsitz growth, has died

"I knew Tommy very well. As a young person coming up, trying to help my community in whatever way I could, I learned a lot from him," Felton said. "He was very generous with his time and with his leadership.

"He did not want anybody to brag on him or anything else. He'd just say, 'I'm here to help if I can.' I've had the opportunity to know a lot of really good business people, and I'd put him at the top of the list. He had such a broad knowledge of business, had the ability to diversify his investments. … We all benefited from his skill and talent."

Gray said only a handshake was necessary to close a deal with Salome.

"His dad was a tough old gentleman, had a grocery store, and that's the sort of thing he taught Tommy. He practiced that in his business," Gray said.

Born in Dallas, Salome moved with his family to Waco. He began at age 8 working in his father's 24-hour grocery store after school and on weekends. He excelled in math at Waco schools, then entered Baylor University to pursue degrees in economics and accounting. There he met his future wife, Martha Ann Baur.