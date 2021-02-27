Waco community, business leader Tom Salome, who led Lipsitz growth, has died

Tom Salome started his business career with a fruit stand downtown. He later grew M. Lipsitz & Co. into a scrap recycling power statewide. Along the way he raised more than $7 million to build the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce building, won the Waco Business League's lifetime achievement award, pushed economic development and hailed the potential of East Waco.
And to hear longtime friend Rondy Gray tell it, he was pretty good with a trotline back in the day. Salome and Gray would rise before the sun, and well before work, to retrieve fish hooked overnight at old Lake Waco.
"Tom was 89, and I'm 87. He was 14 and I was 12 when we met, been friends a long time. We'd compare notes on our ailments. I was a heart patient and a diabetic, and he was too," Gray said.
A successful businessman himself, Gray owned and operated Waco Welders Supply for decades. He spent Saturday afternoon visiting with the Salome family, reminiscing.
"I'm going to be honorary pallbearer," Gray said.
Salome died Friday after a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure, said his son, Tommy Salome III. Visitation has been scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Louis Catholic Church.
"My initial thought is a terrible sense of sadness making its way through the entire community," said Matt Meadors, president and CEO of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. "Tom had tremendous compassion for all people, and would really stop and put his pencil down and do whatever was necessary to help others and other organizations. He was a giant."
Salome in 2018 won the chamber's first Legacy Award. He, Waco businessman Bob Davis and former chamber president Jim Vaughan spearheaded a fundraising campaign to build a first-class, energy-efficient chamber of commerce headquarters, one to replace the cramped quarters tucked away near the entrance to the Waco Hilton. Their leadership produced $7.4 million in pledges, and a new chamber home was dedicated on South Third Street downtown in 2008. It was named the Salome Commerce Center.
"Tom wanted that building located where it was to serve as a catalyst for development within our urban core," Meadors said. "Fast forward to now and look at the positive impact his work has had on our economy."
Meadors said Salome's influence extended beyond placing a new chamber office near Waco City Hall. The money he helped raise, combined with his determination to create jobs and improve Waco's standard of living, "led to the modernization of our region's economic development strategic plan," Meadors said, referencing a project titled Challenge Greater Waco.
"Look at the new industries we've been able to attract, the companies we're blessed to have, including those that have grown here and remained here," he said. "Those are the direct result of what Tom helped start."
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton echoed that assessment. Before his time as judge, Felton was a longtime Waco banker.
"I knew Tommy very well. As a young person coming up, trying to help my community in whatever way I could, I learned a lot from him," Felton said. "He was very generous with his time and with his leadership.
"He did not want anybody to brag on him or anything else. He'd just say, 'I'm here to help if I can.' I've had the opportunity to know a lot of really good business people, and I'd put him at the top of the list. He had such a broad knowledge of business, had the ability to diversify his investments. … We all benefited from his skill and talent."
Gray said only a handshake was necessary to close a deal with Salome.
"His dad was a tough old gentleman, had a grocery store, and that's the sort of thing he taught Tommy. He practiced that in his business," Gray said.
Born in Dallas, Salome moved with his family to Waco. He began at age 8 working in his father's 24-hour grocery store after school and on weekends. He excelled in math at Waco schools, then entered Baylor University to pursue degrees in economics and accounting. There he met his future wife, Martha Ann Baur.
After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force as a second lieutenant. He retrained World War II navigators at New Castle Air Force Base in Wilmington, Delaware, according to information provided by the family.
"I always kidded him about being a navigator," Gray said. "I'd say, 'the crew would bet on which side of the plane the sun would come up on.'"
Salome started a 63-year career in the recycling business when he was hired by Melvin Lipsitz Sr. at the family scrap yard on Elm Avenue. Salome moved up the ranks, expanding the business from one to nine plants throughout Texas and Oklahoma and developed a commercial waste division. He most recently served as board chairman of Lipsitz, which employs 300, including 150 in Waco.
"Mr. Lipsitz needed a man he could trust, and Tommy was it," Gray said.
Salome coached Little League 12 years, was an avid orchid grower and a huge Baylor Bear fan, according to information the family provided.