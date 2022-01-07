Waco community donations support Kentucky tornado relief

Residents of a Waco scarred by a destructive tornado generations ago are providing financial help to Kentuckians recovering from several deadly tornadoes that hit last month, an act Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said speaks to the Waco community's generosity.

Meek announced this week that $20,772.54 collected by the Waco Foundation will be sent to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear created the fund to funnel donations aimed at recovery from the storms that hit western Kentucky on Dec. 10, killing 77 people and injuring more than 120. That relief fund has raised $1.3 million since its creation.

Meek said the idea to help the Kentucky communities leveled by the tornadoes came to him in the days after the nighttime storms ripped trails through several Kentucky counties. Waco's past has its own contact with a deadly tornado, the May 11, 1953, tornado that killed 114 people as it smashed buildings across several city blocks.

Meek contacted Waco Foundation Executive Director Ashley Allison and spokesperson Natalie Kelinske about ways the foundation could assist in receiving local donations, then forwarding them to a proper relief organization.