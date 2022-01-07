Waco community donations support Kentucky tornado relief

Residents of a Waco scarred by a destructive tornado generations ago are providing financial help to Kentuckians recovering from several deadly tornadoes that hit last month, an act Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said speaks to the Waco community's generosity.
Meek announced this week that $20,772.54 collected by the Waco Foundation will be sent to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear created the fund to funnel donations aimed at recovery from the storms that hit western Kentucky on Dec. 10, killing 77 people and injuring more than 120. That relief fund has raised $1.3 million since its creation.
Meek said the idea to help the Kentucky communities leveled by the tornadoes came to him in the days after the nighttime storms ripped trails through several Kentucky counties. Waco's past has its own contact with a deadly tornado, the May 11, 1953, tornado that killed 114 people as it smashed buildings across several city blocks.
Meek contacted Waco Foundation Executive Director Ashley Allison and spokesperson Natalie Kelinske about ways the foundation could assist in receiving local donations, then forwarding them to a proper relief organization.
Kelinske said the foundation had created special accounts for disaster relief in the past, notably for the 2013 West Fertilizer Co. explosion and last February's paralyzing winter weather, but the one for Kentucky tornado relief was its first to address an out-of-county disaster.
Meek said no city funds went toward the Kentucky tornado relief, only money contributed by private individuals and organizations. Once the account was established, Meek spread word about it through his social media accounts, as did Waco businesswoman Joanna Gaines.
Before it closed Dec. 31, the account had received donations from more than 70 individuals, churches and organizations, a response that pleased both Meek and Kelinske, though not necessarily a surprise.
"I think it's something meaningful when, despite our own needs here, we give to others in need," Meek said. "I wasn't surprised at all. I think it's the character of Waco. It's in the DNA of Wacoans to be generous."