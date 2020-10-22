Waco complex for seniors closes community center after 10 COVID-19 cases

Emerald Cottages, a 32-unit independent living community for seniors in Waco, has closed its community center after at least 10 residents, including two who were hospitalized, and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Some residents who spoke to the Tribune-Herald on Thursday said they think COVID-19 was spread among the residents during a social gathering Oct. 1 in the community center that was dubbed "Derby Dash," a game in which residents passed dice to each other as the game was played.

Residents entered the center wearing masks, but many took them off as the event progressed, they said.

Two staff members who were said to have tested positive for COVID-19 this month declined comment Thursday. Mark Matice, a partner in the senior community, confirmed 10 residents have tested positive. He declined to say how many staff members were infected but said the residents are active seniors who come and go as they please and could have contracted the virus anywhere.