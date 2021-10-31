Waco, Connally ISD bond issues, city elections up for Tuesday vote

McLennan County voters will determine the fate of two school bond issues, five city council races, one school board race and eight state constitutional amendments in Tuesday's election.
The McLennan County Elections Office reported Friday that 3,855 voters had cast ballots during early voting, which opened Oct. 18. As of last year’s November election, the county had 149,737 registered voters.
Waco Independent School District residents will consider a $355 million bond issue that would finance the construction of four schools on their present campuses and renovation of a fifth. The bond package approved by district trustees this summer would build a new Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School and Kendrick Elementary School with improvements at South Waco Elementary School.
The new schools would replace current facilities deemed in need of repair or upgrading, including Carver, whose current building was heavily damaged by a July 27 fire. Passing the bond issue would increase the district's property tax rate by 10 cents per $100 valuation.
Connally ISD residents will vote on a $39 million bond issue to replace the 60-year-old Connally Elementary School. The new school and its larger student capacity also could ease overcrowding at the district's primary and junior high schools, advocates say.
City council races to be determined Tuesday include Robinson, where three city council positions are up for election; West, mayor and two city council positions; Bruceville-Eddy, mayor and two city council positions; Moody, three aldermen; and Riesel, four city council positions. There's also a Riesel Independent School District race with four trustee positions up for election.
Tuesday's election will give state voters the chance to approve or deny eight constitutional amendments. Those amendments include issues on county road and infrastructure bonds, judicial candidate requirements, tax breaks for certain surviving spouses and designation of caregiver visitations.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where to vote
The following vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Nov. 2 general election. They are open to all voters registered in McLennan County, regardless of home precinct.
Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley
Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive
Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco
Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco
Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road
China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Road
Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco
Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road
First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
H. G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor
Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco
Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.
Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court
Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco
Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.
Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.
MCC Conference Center 4601 N. 19th St., Waco
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St.
Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St.
Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.
South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road
St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Ave., Waco
Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco
University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco
Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road
Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive
Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive