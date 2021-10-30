 Skip to main content
Waco, Connally ISD bond issues, xx election up for Tuesday vote
McLennan County voters will determine the fate of two school bond issues, xxxx and eight state constitutional amendments in Tuesday's election.

Waco Independent School District residents will consider a $355 million bond issue that would finance the construction of four schools on their present campuses and renovation of a fifth.

The bond package approved by district trustees this summer would build a new Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School and Kendrick Elementary School with improvements at South Waco Elementary School.

The new schools would replace current facilities deemed in need of repair or upgrading, including Carver, whose building was heavily damaged by a July 27 fire.

Connally ISD voters will consider a $37xxx bond issue to replace xx year old Connally Elementary School.

Also up for election are xxx in xx

Tuesday's election will give state voters the chance to approve or deny eight constitutional amendments.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

