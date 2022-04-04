Waco Convention Center manager rides into cowboy spotlight on ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’

When Brianna Markum-McClain got the invitation last fall to compete in the third season of the "Ultimate Cowboy Showdown," she thought someone was pulling her boot.

"I got the phone call and I thought it was a joke," said Markum-McClain, operations manager for the Waco Convention Center.

She was familiar with the "Showdown," a reality series on the INSP network in which 14 cowboys from across the country face off in tests of working ranch skills such as roping, herding and breaking horses. The season starts April 21.

Each week, gruff-voiced country star Trace Adkins eliminates one or more competitors, with the last cowboy riding off with the choice of $50,000 or a herd of cattle.

Oklahoma cowboy and rodeo rider Katey Jo Gordon, last season's winner, was a friend. But Markum-McClain, 31, knew she herself hadn't applied to be a contestant. The call proved real, however, and she was flattered to make the cut.

"It's kind of an honor to be selected," she said. Markum-McClain later discovered her mother-in-law had submitted the application.

Though her day job has her wrangling the logistics of events from conventions to weddings, cowboying flows in her blood. Born in Waco, she's a fourth-generation rancher who grew up in Tatum, New Mexico, and became a buckle-winning rodeo roper.

Just two years ago, she qualified for the World Champions Rodeo Alliance and won the Original Team Roping Header finals. She and her husband Bobby — whom she met at a roping event — own and operate Rafter M Roping Productions in Aquilla. Her stepchildren, 19-year-old Rylee and 10-year-old Rodee, also have roped competitively at various times.

So Markum-McClain said yes to the invitation and last November found herself and her 6-year-old American quarter horse Sheba making the long drive to Powderhorn Ranch, near Douglas, Wyoming, where the third season was filmed.

She can't say a lot about what happened during the challenge — the network wants viewers to tune in week to week, after all — other than the contests involved basic ranching skills in which she felt competent.

Synopses of past seasons had cowboy teams and individuals vying in roping, herding and sorting cattle, racing, doctoring animals, breaking in horses and more. And, yes, "Survivor" fans, there's an immunity buckle.

What she, Sheba and cowboys from the South and Southwest didn't fully anticipate was employing their skills in the mountains and a cold, snowy Wyoming November, even after arriving a few days early to get acclimated to the weather. Markum-McClain and Florida cowboy Sarah Foti were the only female contestants in the 14-cowboy field.

As in other reality competitions, there were some involved in gamesmanship, trash-talking or scheming to get ahead.

"Obviously, we're all there to win, but it was more 'May the best person win,'" she said.

"Showdown" host and country music star Adkins was a commanding presence in person, solid in body and a voice to match, Markum-McClain said.

"His deep voice is real," she said.

Off camera, Markum-McClain found her fellow competitors great company.

"They were all super, super nice. I made some lifelong friends," she said. "We're already planning a reunion."

Nearly five months away from the mountains and snow, Markum-McClain is getting ready to watch how the "Showdown" looks on the other side of the camera. Her advice: Watch the skills and not the drama in between.

That's the cowboy way.

The third season of "Ultimate Cowboy Showdown" airs at 8 p.m. April 21 on the INSP Network. It's carried locally on Channel 193 on Astound Broadband (formerly known as Grande), Channel 461 on Spectrum, Channel 364 on DirecTV and Channel 259 on DISH Network.

