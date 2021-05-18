Waco conventions roaring back as Lions gather here this week

The Lions Club roars into Waco this weekend, its state convention booking the entire Waco Convention Center and becoming the center's largest gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began wreaking havoc on travel plans in March 2020.
More than 500 Lions from around Texas have registered to attend the event running Thursday through Sunday, filling the Waco Hilton and Courtyard by Marriott properties downtown and creating catering opportunities for George's Restaurant and Vitek's Market.
That number reportedly includes spouses of registered Lions.
"We are forecasting to be sold out at both the Hilton and Courtyard over the convention dates," Justin Edwards, area manager for both properties and chairman of the Waco Tourism Public Improvement District. "We are all super excited and looking forward to a busy couple of days.
"We are super excited to see the ongoing return of convention business to the Waco market. Almost feels like old times. I wouldn't say conventions are back, but it's looking better and better."
This marks the Lions Club's return to Waco following a 16-year absence, the international organization choosing the community "because it's hot right now, has a lot going on," said convention co-chair Kim Giles.
"We've planned this convention for three years now, and it has been a challenge with COVID-19 in the middle of it," said Giles, a businesswoman and past president of the Waco Women's Lions Club. "However, things are finally going in a positive direction, and we're looking forward to a great weekend. Lions from all over the state are coming to Waco for workshops, symposiums, banquets and our huge service project on Saturday afternoon that will center around Lions' global areas of focus: diabetes, pediatric cancer, vision preservation, hunger and environmental causes."
Local Lions Club director Randy Sepulvado called Waco "a slam dunk," its amenities and central location within the state representing positives. It also was Waco's turn, so to speak, since there are 16 Lions Club districts within the state, and the organization rotates the honor of serving as host.
Spouses and others not attending every function scheduled will contribute to the local economy, said Sepulvado, visiting Magnolia Market at the Silos, shopping downtown and dining away from the convention center, which will host banquets and dinners galore.
It all starts with a kick-off celebration and "Barbecue on the Brazos" Thursday evening at Knox Hall in the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum. Tours will be provided, and Waco-based entertainer Holly Tucker will furnish musical entertainment.
Treats include Dr Pepper and Big Red ice cream floats in honor of the two soft drinks invented in Waco. Vitek's will serve barbecue and sides.
Registered guests may attend a golf tournament at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Meanwhile, the convention itself will showcase about 20 youngsters speaking and presenting essays on drug abuse and health issues.
"The group will use the entire facility to maximize social distancing," said Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center. "They are using many hotel rooms in town, and are using the services of local caterers for several luncheons and breakfasts. Many Lions will be out and about."
Putting the convention in perspective, Pendergraft said, "This is the largest event we have held since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We canceled a number of conventions, as did every facility, but we have successfully rescheduled many of them. We do not have an exact count on those."
Other groups "are still trying to plan what their future looks like."
Giles said Lions on Saturday will provide free vision screenings for children, "and free eyeglasses will be available to them onsite to help them immediately see better, which is life-changing for their education and future pursuits."
Giles said Lions will offer to all ages free diabetic finger-stick screenings, "with diabetic professionals and educators on-site to provide life-saving information for those who may discover they have diabetes."
A team of Lions Club volunteers will clean the Brazos riverbank in downtown, while Lions will assist Caritas in loading a trailer with about a thousand food bags set for distribution the following week.
Giles said Angela Cases, a member of the Temple-Belton Ladies Lions Club, is coordinating the service project. Giles said Cases "is next in line to become our district governor, a talented woman definitely making a difference."
Cases said Lions Club advertised Saturday's service event through its community partners, including Caritas of Waco, Mission Waco, Waco Independent School District, Waco Convention Center and social media.
She said Lions Club plans to provide vision screenings to at least 100 people. Cases said the screenings are open to the public, but the effort targets the underserved who may not otherwise have access to them.
"There are abnormalities that can be caught early, and the testing can determine if glasses are the right prescription," Cases said. "Kids who can't see the board or do their homework may become discouraged. Wearing glasses is a cool way to show your personality and boost confidence."
Dr. Stephen Ponder, a pediatric endocrinologist, will join others to discuss having fun in life, even with diabetes, Cases said in a phone interview.