Waco conventions roaring back as Lions gather here this week

The Lions Club roars into Waco this weekend, its state convention booking the entire Waco Convention Center and becoming the center's largest gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began wreaking havoc on travel plans in March 2020.

More than 500 Lions from around Texas have registered to attend the event running Thursday through Sunday, filling the Waco Hilton and Courtyard by Marriott properties downtown and creating catering opportunities for George's Restaurant and Vitek's Market.

That number reportedly includes spouses of registered Lions.

"We are forecasting to be sold out at both the Hilton and Courtyard over the convention dates," Justin Edwards, area manager for both properties and chairman of the Waco Tourism Public Improvement District. "We are all super excited and looking forward to a busy couple of days.

"We are super excited to see the ongoing return of convention business to the Waco market. Almost feels like old times. I wouldn't say conventions are back, but it's looking better and better."

This marks the Lions Club's return to Waco following a 16-year absence, the international organization choosing the community "because it's hot right now, has a lot going on," said convention co-chair Kim Giles.