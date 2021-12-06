Waco council holds public hearings on redistricting maps, new tax zone

The new zone would have no impact on Tax Increment Financing Zone 1, which covers parts of downtown and East Waco as well.

The new TIRZ would have its own board comprised of representatives from within the zone, separate from the existing TIF Zone.

“It definitely butts up right up against it, but it’s an independent mechanism from TIF 1,” Economic Development Director Kent George said.

Projects coming down the pipeline, like the development of the former Floyd Casey Stadium site into a residential area with some commercial development, will receive funding for public improvements from the newly created zone, George said.

“There will be [projects] in the future that I won’t even be here for,” George said. “This thing is going to reach out for years to come and provide a mechanism for our city to do projects that fill vacant land.”

George said the proposed zone could bolster redevelopment along the 18th Street and 19th Street corridors.

“You look at the old Safeway store on Waco Drive, you look at the vacant farmland that is just begging for opportunities for growth,” George said.