Waco council holds public hearings on redistricting maps, new tax zone

The Waco City Council will hold public hearings and initial votes Tuesday on creating a new tax reinvestment zone and redrawing city council district boundaries.
The proposed new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone would fund redevelopment projects in a 17.4-square-mile area, mostly in older parts of town, based on the growth in tax revenues in coming decades.
The boundaries include most of East Waco, the former site of Floyd Casey Stadium, areas north and south of downtown Waco, large tracts along South Loop 340, and corridors along La Salle and Franklin Avenues and 18th and 19th Streets.
The council will hold the first of two required votes on the TIRZ and redistricting measures after public hearings at the 6 p.m. business session at Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater, 100 Washington Ave. Speakers can register at waco-texas.com/council-speaker.asp, by emailing at CSO@wacotx.gov or by calling 254-750-5750 for help.
A TIRZ is meant to bolster redevelopment in underdeveloped or blighted areas by financing public improvements, often connected to projects within the zone, with tax revenue that exceeds the tax revenue the zone generated the year it was created. The proposed TIRZ zone would exist from 2021 to 2051, and in that time the city projects its taxable value will nearly double, from $616 million to $1.2 billion.
The new zone would have no impact on Tax Increment Financing Zone 1, which covers parts of downtown and East Waco as well.
The new TIRZ would have its own board comprised of representatives from within the zone, separate from the existing TIF Zone.
“It definitely butts up right up against it, but it’s an independent mechanism from TIF 1,” Economic Development Director Kent George said.
Projects coming down the pipeline, like the development of the former Floyd Casey Stadium site into a residential area with some commercial development, will receive funding for public improvements from the newly created zone, George said.
“There will be [projects] in the future that I won’t even be here for,” George said. “This thing is going to reach out for years to come and provide a mechanism for our city to do projects that fill vacant land.”
George said the proposed zone could bolster redevelopment along the 18th Street and 19th Street corridors.
“You look at the old Safeway store on Waco Drive, you look at the vacant farmland that is just begging for opportunities for growth,” George said.
Also Tuesday, the council will hold a public meeting and cast the first of two votes on new council district boundaries drawn up by consultant Mike Morrison and a committee of representatives from each district, based on new census population and demographics information.
Proposed changes include:
- Moving a section of District 4 hemmed in by Reuter Avenue, North 15th Street, Lyle Avenue and North 25th Street to District 1.
- Moving residents of District 5 hemmed in by Hillcrest Drive, North 33rd Street, North 41st Street, Bosque Boulevard., Lake Air Drive, Cobbs Drive and Starr Drive to District 4.
- Moving a portion of District 3 bordered by Bosque Boulevard, North 36th Street, Waco Drive, Valley Mills Drive and N. New Road into District 4, and
- Moving part of District 3 bordered by Memorial Drive, Holly Vista Street, Speight Avenue, Columbia Street, the I-35 service road and South New Road to District 2.