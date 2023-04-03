The Waco City Council on Tuesday will vote on a development agreement that would give financial assistance to Grassroots Waco to create 26 single-family units at the former Sanger Avenue Elementary School site.

Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said the contract for the 3.2-acre project been in the works since the council selected the housing nonprofit's proposal in 2018.

Grassroots would develop the block to city standards with an affordable housing component in exchange for the city-owned land and some $334,000 toward infrastructure.

Funding approved Tuesday would pay for public utilities, sidewalks, curbs, drainage and gutters, Peters said.

The council holds its 6 p.m. business session at the Waco Convention Center's Bosque Theater after a 3 p.m. work session.

Grassroots Waco Executive Director Mike Stone said the project is named Renaissance at Sanger, a nod to the new life planned for the historic neighborhood school site. Walker Partners is providing engineering services to the project, while RBDR Architects is in charge of design. Both are Waco firms.

Stone said the original on-site utilities, designed for the needs of a single school building, will be replaced with infrastructure to serve multiple units. Grassroots will also be responsible for removing rubble from the basement and replacing it with engineered soil, Stone said.

The old brick school building, which operated from 1904 to 1974, was torched by an arsonist in November 2008. The city acquired the property in 2010 and demolished it, and rubble of the old school was pushed into the basement.

Stone said houses in the development would be cottage-style and have alley-access garages at their rear. Large oak trees on the site would be maintained.

Peters said the southeast corner of the development could be reserved for a community pocket park around a large oak tree. The city and developer do not intend to gate the subdivision, he said.

The last remnants of the school, a masonry archway, is worn and frail, but Stone said Grassroots Waco would attempt to dismantle and preserve its remains. A piece of the arch would be used in each house’s porch stoop, he said.

Peters said when the city obtained the property more than 10 years ago it received public input from the Sanger Heights neighborhood that neighbors wanted more mixed-income and inclusive housing. Houses in the development are planned to face houses on either 17th and 18th streets or inward toward the development’s central strip, Peters said.

He said the alleys would eventually be deeded to the city for maintenance given they are constructed to city standards.

The city is also asking that six of the 24 units be set aside as affordable housing as part of the tradeoff with Grassroots. Affordable units would be indistinguishable from the rest of the development.

The site would hit multiple suggestions laid out in the city’s comprehensive plan and housing strategies, such as increased density and mixed-income developments.

The site would be contracted with Grassroots with a reverter clause, meaning as long as the developer builds four houses, including one affordable unit, by July 2026, Grassroots may keep the land.

Stone said the development’s timeline depends on a city project on 18th Street that will replace the entire street and outdated public utilities in the area.

According to Tuesday’s council agenda packet, infrastructure projects at the Sanger site could begin in September 2024, after the 18th Street utility project is complete. Home construction would start in June 2025 and all 26 units would be complete by June 2031.