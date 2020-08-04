Waco couple allege fraud by dental office

"During the visit, and to their surprise, Stonehaven told the plaintiffs that both of them needed to have their teeth extracted and replaced with implants. The plaintiffs told Stonehaven that they were unable to pay," the suit claims.

Stonehaven officials assured the couple their existing health insurance would pay for all of the procedures and dental work "Stonehaven said must be immediately performed." Stonehaven officials told the couple they had contacted their insurance carrier and were approved to undergo the extraction procedures, the suit alleges.

The suit alleges Stonehaven officials told the Floreses that since insurance would take some time to pay for the procedures, they both needed to apply for a CareCredit card. They were told they would not have to pay back the credit card because their insurance company would pay CareCredit, according to the suit.

"Neither plaintiff is fluent in English," the suit states. "Moreover, they are not able to readily read and write in English. They relied on Stonehaven's representations regarding dental procedures, that Stonehaven had contacted their insurance company, and that Stonehaven was honest with them regarding the statements being made. Based on the above, Stonehaven filled out CareCredit applications and the plaintiffs signed off."