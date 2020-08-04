Waco couple allege fraud by dental office

A Waco couple is suing a local dental practice, alleging officials induced them to extract their teeth to have implants, falsified credit applications and then left the woman toothless after her insurance would not cover the procedure.
Juan and Maria Flores are seeking from $200,000 to $1 million in their lawsuit against Stonehaven Dental and Orthodontics. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Waco's 414th State District Court by the Dunnam and Dunnam law firm.
The lawsuit alleges Stonehaven committed fraud by making false and misleading representations to the couple and violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practice Act through false, misleading or deceptive acts that the couple relied on to their detriment.
"My clients are hardworking folk who made the mistake of trusting Stonehaven," attorney Mason Dunnam said. "I am confident that a jury will say this conduct will not be tolerated in our community."
A Stonehaven office spokeswoman who would not give her name declined comment on the lawsuit, saying it is a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act to discuss patient care. She also declined to name the company's attorney.
"I don't care what those people say. We know the truth," she said.
According to the lawsuit, Juan Flores, 69, and his 70-year-old wife, Maria Flores, went to the dental office at 824 Hewitt Drive in the spring of last year for routine cleanings.
"During the visit, and to their surprise, Stonehaven told the plaintiffs that both of them needed to have their teeth extracted and replaced with implants. The plaintiffs told Stonehaven that they were unable to pay," the suit claims.
Stonehaven officials assured the couple their existing health insurance would pay for all of the procedures and dental work "Stonehaven said must be immediately performed." Stonehaven officials told the couple they had contacted their insurance carrier and were approved to undergo the extraction procedures, the suit alleges.
The suit alleges Stonehaven officials told the Floreses that since insurance would take some time to pay for the procedures, they both needed to apply for a CareCredit card. They were told they would not have to pay back the credit card because their insurance company would pay CareCredit, according to the suit.
"Neither plaintiff is fluent in English," the suit states. "Moreover, they are not able to readily read and write in English. They relied on Stonehaven's representations regarding dental procedures, that Stonehaven had contacted their insurance company, and that Stonehaven was honest with them regarding the statements being made. Based on the above, Stonehaven filled out CareCredit applications and the plaintiffs signed off."
After that, Juan Flores had his teeth pulled and implants put in. Maria Flores' teeth were extracted at later appointments, the suit states.
When they returned for Maria Flores' implant work, they were told the CareCredit application for Juan Flores had been denied. They also learned that while the CareCredit application for Maria Flores had been approved, it was approved based on false information Stonehaven had filled out on the application without her knowledge or consent, according to the lawsuit.
They also learned that insurance company had denied coverage for the dental work because their policy did not cover dental work of any type, "something Stonehaven knew when they assured the plaintiffs that their insurance would cover the dental work," the suit claims.
"At this point, Mr. Flores has a number of issues with his implants that require additional dental work," the suit alleges. "Mrs. Flores, however, had no teeth whatsoever. Stonehaven then refused to do any more work without payment in full. Throughout this, Stonehaven continued to assure the plaintiffs that their health insurance would eventually cover the work and reimburse them. Without the ability to pay to complete the dental work, Mrs. Flores was and still is left with no teeth."
