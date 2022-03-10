Waco couple honored for Rotary Club giving

Rotary Club of Waco members Chris and Kristi DeCluitt were recently recognized as major donors at the Rotary District 5870 Foundation Gala in Georgetown.

Rotary major donors include those who have given at least $10,000 to the Rotary Foundation. The couple completed the gift in 2022 in honor of Chris’ 20th year in Rotary.

Both are also Paul Harris Fellows, signifying major contributions to the Rotary Foundation. In addition, the DeCluitts are Rotary Benefactors, signifying that they have included the Rotary Foundation in their estate plans.

Gifts to the Rotary Foundation fund international projects as well as local initiatives. In recent years, Waco Rotary Club giving funded a water catchment system in Cameroon and literacy programs at Waco-area schools and the Waco-McLennan County Public Library.

Thanks to Rotary Foundation support of the PolioPlus program, Rotary has led the global charge to eradicate polio.

The Rotary Club of Waco provides community leaders an opportunity to build lifelong relationships, promote integrity, and advance goodwill through service to the community and the world.

In addition to sponsoring local and international service projects, the club annually presents Youth Citizenship Award scholarships for top high school seniors, Waco Rotary scholarships for college juniors and seniors, and Rotary Challenge, an academic quiz bowl that airs on KXXV-TV, Channel 25.

The club welcomes business and civic leaders from all corners of the community. For more information about Rotary, contact Katherine Logue at 254-776-2115 or