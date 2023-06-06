A Waco couple is seeking a full accounting of what led to the fatal police shooing of their black Lab, Finn.

Finn was killed by Waco police Saturday afternoon, after officers were sent to the wrong address. The department's dispatch system "autocorrected" an address in the 3200 block of North 20th A Street, where someone placed a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress, to the corresponding 20th Street address one street over, spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a press release.

At the house on 20th Street, Cassandra Page said she was sleeping after just getting home from work and was awoken by the sound of people in her backyard. She said the five dogs she has with partner Matt Vasquez went to investigate and she followed. She was walking out the back door when she heard a gunshot.

“I hear the screaming. I hear everything,” Page said. “I go outside and I'm screaming, ‘What's happening?’ And they're just standing there looking at me like, ‘What?’”

Page said in addition to an officer shooting Finn, another officer deployed a stun gun on her dog, Hannah. She said Hannah only suffered a small wound as a result of being hit by the stun gun.

She said the officers did nothing to help Finn after he was shot.

Vasquez said he received a call from Page about the shooting and raced home. The couple said they took Finn to an emergency clinic and surgery was attempted, but due to Finn’s age and the severity of his injuries, the dog died shortly after being taken to the clinic.

In the press release, Shipley said a commander met Vasquez and Page at the clinic and offered his sympathy and provided information about services provided as a result of the incident. Page and Vasquez said the only services offered were the department’s risk management phone number and an offer to pay for Finn’s veterinarian bill.

“I told him ‘Your apology is worthless and useless at this point. It means nothing,’” Vasquez said. “Money's not going to mean a thing.”

Page said she tried calling the provided number three times and no one picked up.

When officers responding to the 911 call arrived at the home on 20th Street, they saw the back door was open, which aligned with information provided in the 911 call about a man kicking in a door, according to the department press release.

The press release says officers announced their presence, and shortly thereafter were approached by several dogs. Finn acted “more aggressively” toward officers, and after he “lunged” at one officer, retreated, and lunged at the officer again, the officer shot him once, according to the press release.

Page she never heard officers identify themselves as police. Vasquez said Finn was the friendliest of the couple's five dogs and said it is "absolutely incorrect" Finn was aggressive, saying instead he was curious about the officers.

Page and Vasquez said they would regularly keep their back door open so their five dogs could move freely between the house and their fenced backyard. Page said she is a veterinarian’s assistant and the couple described themselves as animal lovers. They have three cats in addition to the dogs, all of which they said were rescues. The couple said they do not have children and view their pets as their kids, and are absolutely devastated by Finn’s death. He was the couple’s first dog.

“(Finn) was super sweet,” Page said. “He was good natured, he was funny, he was light hearted. He loved adventure as much as we did. We always go hiking. He was very curious, and he was very loyal.”

“These dogs are our world,” Vasquez said.

The couple said they are so upset that they have barely slept or eaten since Saturday.

Page and Vasquez said they have retained a lawyer in order to pursue legal action against the department, and said a friend of theirs set up a GoFundMe to assist with the legal fees. The couple also said they have requested the officers’ body camera footage from the incident.

“I don't even really want people to donate money because it just feels so selfish. I didn't set it up,” Vasquez said. “What I want most is, I want it to be heard and known, just every exact detail possible. So that way everybody can see where the breakdowns occurred, and where everything needs to be fixed.”

“They could have knocked on the front door and avoided the entire thing. And instead, they hopped the fence,” Page said. “The protocols need to be changed. The training for the police needs to be changed. That’s what I want, for other people to not have to go through what we have gone through. It is the most gut-wrenching thing.”

In the press release, Shipley said the Waco Police Department is “regretful” about the shooting.

“We will work diligently to confirm the address entered into our Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system is accurate and precise,” Shipley said. “We are engaging the CAD system manufacturer to ensure that steps are taken to prevent any similar occurrence. Additionally, dispatchers will be directed to evaluate any address that occurs on any of the streets that have an adjacent 'A' street.”

After realizing they were at the wrong house, officers were able to quickly address the situation on 20th A Street that led to the 911 call, according to the press release. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported in that incident.

Shipley declined to comment on whether the officers involved would face disciplinary action.