Waco COVID-19 hospitalization hits another new high; Vaccination effort enters 3rd week

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Waco hit a new high point yet again Tuesday as vaccination and vaccine distribution continued for the third week.
In Waco, 1,470 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of State Health Services. In the first three weeks, a total of 6,150 doses have been allocated to 18 providers in McLennan County, according to the department. Only Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, with 600 doses, and Ascension Providence Medical Center, with 900 doses, were included in this week’s list of new allocations in the county. Allocation does not indicate delivery of the vaccines.
The Waco Family Health Center started administering vaccines to its staff Thursday at its 18th Street clinic and quickly used up its supply, Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Wilson said. He said the process went smoothly, and no employees have suffered any side effects. State records indicate the clinic had an allocation of 100 doses last week.
The Family Health Center was hoping for more doses than it received, Wilson said, though he declined to say how many made it to the clinic. The Family Health Center will continue vaccinating its about 550 employees when more doses arrive, Wilson said.
“We have used up our first allocation, which was again not as many as we were hoping for, so it didn’t take long,” Wilson said. “We still have a lot of health care workers we need to vaccinate, and we’ve not heard yet when we’ll get another allocation from the state or when that’s coming.”
While people designed as being part of the state’s Phase 1A group are still the first priority, state health officials have urged providers to start offering shots to people in group 1B once demand from the 1A group slows, and even to offer shots to others if demand is still insufficient from the first two groups. State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt emphasized in a letter to providers last week that their goal should be administering shots as quickly as possible, rather than adhering strictly to a priority order in every case, depending on local conditions.
“There is no need to ensure all of your 1A group has been vaccinated before starting 1B vaccinations,” Hellerstedt wrote. “If, in a given situation, all readily available and willing 1A and 1B persons have been served, we urge you to pivot again and provide vaccine to any additional available and willing persons, regardless of their priority designation. Every shot administered matters.”
The 1A group includes emergency medical service providers, doctors and nurses at high risk, long-term care facility staff, home health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The 1B group includes people 65 or older and people 16 or older who have one of several chronic medical conditions putting them at greater risk of serious illness from the coronavirus.
Lack of demand, however, has not become a concern for the Family Health Center or for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. The health district received an allocation of 200 doses last week and expects to have them all administered by Thursday, without moving past the first priority group, spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
The health district reported 209 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the active case count to 1,031 and the cumulative case count to 18,559, with 17,251 people recovered. Officials announced four more McLennan County residents have died because of COVID-19, bringing the local toll to 277, and a refrigerated trailer is still being used as a mobile morgue to meet demand. It was storing the remains of seven people Tuesday who died with COVID-19.
McLennan County hospitals were treating 162 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, 28 more than Monday. Of those patients, 103 people are McLennan County residents and 15 are relying on ventilators.
According to the Department of State Health Services, hospitals in the five-county trauma service area McLennan County belongs to have a combined capacity of 560 beds, and 27% of that capacity is being used for COVID-19 patients.
Ascension Providence spokesperson Kathleen Hadlock said the hospital is paying attention to the rising local case count, having done the same after Thanksgiving.
“We understand there may be concerns related to future demand for acute care and our region’s ability to meet these needs,” Hadlock said. “While we are currently managing our patient volume, we are looking ahead, and we are prepared to manage a potential surge in patient needs.”
She said Ascension Providence has vaccinated 1,206 frontline caregivers, support staff and providers so far.
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest spokesperson Megan Snipes said the hospital still has sufficient capacity as well, and has not expanded its surge space since last week.
“We do expect to be able to vaccinate all caregivers who opt in,” Snipes said.
Snipes said the hospital is asking the public to “embrace a sense of urgency” and continue physical distancing, masking and practicing good hand hygiene heading into New Year’s Eve.
“We know these safety measures are not ideal and can be difficult, but they are proven measures to stop the spread of the virus,” Snipes said.